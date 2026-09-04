Rouse Avenue court has framed charges against Asif Ali, Sartaj Khan, and Danish Ali, ordering their trial. The trio was arrested by Delhi Police with Rs. 50 Lakh in fake currency notes and also accused of assaulting the police team.

Rouse Avenue court has framed charges and ordered the trial of three accused allegedly arrested with Rs. 50 Lakh fake Indian Currency notes on December 31, 2023.

Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Asif Ali, Sartaj Khan and Danish Ali from Noida Link Road near Akshardham Mandir and registered a case against them. It is alleged that these accused persons tried to flee from the custody of the police after their arrest, and they scuffled with the police team and caused hurt.

Charges Framed Against Accused

Special Judge Amit Bansal on Thursday framed charges against Asif Ali, Sartaj Khan and Danish Ali for the offences of assaulting a public servant on duty, voluntarily causing hurt, obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty, manufacturing of fake currency, possession of Fake Currency and criminal Conspiracy. The court has framed charges under Section 186, 353, 323, 34 IPC, Section 120B IPC, Section 489B and 489C read with Section 120B IPC and Section 489D read with Section 120B IPC against accused Asif Ali, Sartaj Khan and Danish Ali.

Additional charges for offences punishable under Section 186, 353, 323, 34 IPC, Section 120B IPC, Section 489B and 489C read with Section 120B IPC and Section 489D read with Section 120B IPC have been framed against accused Asif Ali, Sartaj Khan and Danish Ali. Accused persons denied the charges and claimed trial. The court has listed the matter for Prosecution Evidence on September 30 October 3, and October 8.

Prosecution's Case

During arguements on charges, the Delhi Police Prosecutor submitted that there is sufficient material against the accused persons to frame a charge under Sections 186, 353, 323, 34 IPC.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

He further argued that it is also evident from the facts of the prosecution case that all the three accused persons in furtherance of their criminal conspiracy on December 30 2023 at about 09:55 pm near Noida Link Road, ahead of Akshardham Metro Station, Delhi, were waiting for a buyer to sell the FICNs, where accused Asif Ali handed over 100 FICNs in the denomination of Rs. 500 (totaling Rs. 50,000) to HC Rakesh (decoy customer) pursuant to which all the three accused persons were apprehended by the raiding party and during search 02 bands/ wads each containing 100 FICNs in the denomination of Rs. 500 (totalling Rs. 1,00,000) were recovered from accused Asif Ali, 02 wads each containing 100 FICNs in the denomination of Rs. 500 (totaling Rs. 1,00,000) were recovered from the accused Danish Ali and 02 wads each containing 100 FICNs in the denomination of Rs. 500 (totalling Rs. 1,00,000) were recovered from the accused Sartaj Khan.

He further argued that 93 bands/ wads, each containing 100 notes of denomination of Rs. 500/- (totalling Rs. 46,50,000) FICNs, were recovered from a plastic bag kept in front of accused Asif Ali, who was sitting in the front seat of the car, and were also recovered from the joint possession of all the accused persons. Public Prosecutor argued that there is sufficient material on record to frame charge against all the accused persons under Section 489B and 489C IPC read with Section 120B IPC.

Printing Equipment Recovered

During investigation on January 1, 2024, at the instance of the accused persons, from their hideout in a room on the 2nd floor of Max Hospital, Near Mohalla Pathan Tola Kasba, Sahaswan, Badaun, UP, the complete set of printing FICNs, including items, tools, and materials, was recovered. (ANI)