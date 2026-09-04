Ahmedabad's ISKCON temple will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with a blend of tradition and tech, featuring a 7D immersive experience, a 300-drone show, and a special outfit for the deity sourced from Vrindavan, the Lord's beloved abode.

The ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad is gearing up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami with tradition and technology, as devotees prepare for a night of light shows, drone spectacles, and elaborate decorations marking the birth of the deity Krishna.

Krishna Janmashtami, also known simply as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is observed according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada, which overlaps with August and September of the Gregorian calendar.

Ahmedabad ISKCON's Grand Celebrations

Describing the festivities planned inside the temple, Haresh Govinda Das said a special immersive experience has been created for devotees this year. "We have created a 7D show inside the temple, featuring light and sound effects. We have recreated the atmosphere that existed at the time of Lord Krishna's appearance. A five-minute show will take place every half-hour inside the temple, allowing people to experience the ambience of that moment, complete with rain effects," he told ANI.

Das said the temple has planned a grand drone show for the evening, adding, "At 8.30 PM and 11.45 PM, a special drone show featuring 300 drones will be held over the temple premises, depicting two or three of the Lord's 'leelas'."

"A special drone show featuring 300 drones will be held over the temple premises, depicting two or three of the Lord's 'leelas'... Arrangements for 'Prasad' have been made for all visiting devotees. As they exit the temple after viewing the deities and the premises, they will be given 'Prasad'. This distribution has already begun and will continue until 2 AM," he said.

Decorations and Divine Attire

Meanwhile, sevak Kalana Chaitanyadas said, "The ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad has been beautifully illuminated. Whether you look from the outside or the inside, the entire temple is radiant with light because 'Thakurji' is about to manifest."

Chaitanyadas also spoke about the special outfit prepared for the deity, sourced from Krishna's beloved Vrindavan."We have had new outfits stitched for the Lord from Vrindavan, as it is His most beloved abode. He never truly leaves Vrindavan," he said.

"He and the residents of Vrindavan are very dear to one another. Therefore, the attire has come from Vrindavan, and flowers have been sourced from across the country and abroad to create garlands and adorn the Lord. The entire temple has been beautifully decorated for this special occasion," he added.

Global ISKCON Celebrations

ISKCON's social media handle also posted, "ISKCON temples around the world will be celebrating Sri Krishna Janmashtami with blissful Kirtan, joyous dancing, divine abhishek and tasty Prasad. Visit your nearest ISKCON temple with your loved ones and be blessed!" Such celebrations are expected to be seen at most ISKCON temples for the festival.

Celebrations Across India

Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Janmashtami with religious fervour, gathering at temples for Mangla Aarti and special prayers to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. In Delhi, devotees gathered in large numbers at ISKCON temples in East of Kailash and Dwarka Sector 13 to participate in the Mangla Aarti held on the occasion of Janmashtami. Devotees joined the prayers and celebrated the festival at the temples.

At the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, devotees took part in Mangala Aarti and special prayers as celebrations continued at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. People also danced and expressed their devotion to Lord Krishna. (ANI)