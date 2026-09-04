The Mandakini River is in full spate in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Chitrakoot, affecting shops, houses, and temples. The Sati Anusuya Ashram has been severely affected, with several temples and ashrams damaged or swept away by the river.

The Mandakini River is in full spate in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Chitrakoot areas, affecting several shops, houses, temples, monasteries and ashrams along its course.

The Sati Anusuya Ashram in Chitrakoot has also been severely affected by the floods, with several temples and ashrams damaged or swept away by the surging river. Debris, including idols, can be seen scattered across the area.

Priest Recalls Past Devastation

Local priest Naval Kishore Gautam said the flood situation was particularly difficult in 2026 in comparison to the flood in 2003 and recalled the damage caused by earlier floods.

Speaking to ANI, Gautam said, “After 2003, the flood in 2026 was very severe. It was more powerful than the 2003 flood. About three or four temples and ashrams here were destroyed. Two or three hundred shops in the market were also destroyed. The Mandakini River washed everything away.”

He said the area has again witnessed extensive damage due to the current flooding, leaving people without regular means of livelihood. “Anasuya and her husband Atri Muni performed penance and worshipped here. When Atri Muni was thirsty, Mata Anasuya used her power and devotion to bring the Mandakini River from this spot for him.... Now, many ashrams and shops have been destroyed due to the floods. The river water comes from far away and merges here. There are no means of livelihood currently. People are staying in ashrams and the hills. Once the Mandakini River level recedes, they will resume their activities as permitted by the administration,” she further said.

Safety Measures Implemented

In view of the flooding, priests living at the Sati Anusuya Ashram have been relocated to safer places. Residents and priests are also stopping tourists from visiting the area due to the prevailing situation.

Large rocks have fallen from the mountains onto roads leading to the ashram, while landslides and fallen high-tension poles have further affected the area. (ANI)