A Nampally court rejected the police remand of BRS MLCs Thatha Madhu and Naveen Reddy, arrested for alleged remarks against the Telangana Speaker. The MLCs hailed the verdict as a victory for democracy and a 'slap on the CM's face'.

The Nampally court has rejected the police remand of BRS MLCs Thatha Madhu and Naveen Reddy in connection with alleged remarks against the Telangana Assembly Speaker. The Saifabad police had registered a case against the two MLCs, arrested them, and produced them before the court. After hearing the matter, the court rejected their police remand.

'Truth will prevail': BRS MLCs

Madhusudhan Reddy said while speaking to the media, "At the end of the day, truth will prevail. The court also reiterated the same. The Revanth Reddy-led government has been trying to send us to jail since yesterday. However, the court today saw truth and justice in our arguments. I thank the court and my advocates on behalf of KCR and KTR."

"A false case was booked against Naveen Kumar and me. We were taken into custody in the early hours and were not even allowed to take a bath. I thank KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and the BRS party for their support. I also thank MP Ravichandra for standing like a rock with us since morning," he added, saying the BRS will come to power and Revanth Reddy will be taken to task.

'Slap on the CM's face': Naveen Kumar

BRS MLC Naveen Kumar said, "Today it is the victory of democracy. Revanth Reddy tried to silence me and MLC Madhusudhan, but truth has won. This verdict is a slap on the CM's face. We witnessed the kind of pressure the government put on police officials to remand us. I thank our party leadership, KCR, KTR, Harish Rao and MP Ravichandra for their support."

"As Congress completes its tenure, we wanted to question them in the Assembly, but now it has become important to question them in public. I have immense respect for our Speaker, but I want to see what action will be taken against Congress MLA Shankar, who wished for KCR's death. KCR is a two-time Chief Minister and the man responsible for a separate Telangana state. I want to see how Revanth Reddy reacts to this," he added. (ANI)