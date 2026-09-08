Pune police have initiated 'Sanwad Parivartan Yatra' to counsel 72 juveniles. Additionally, action has been taken against 116 Ganesh Mandals for noise violations, and a racket involving fake sports certificates for police jobs has been busted.

The Pune city police department has targeted 72 juveniles under a specialised outreach initiative in Zone 3 titled 'Sanwad Parivartan Yatra' to provide scientific counselling and vocational training to children in conflict with the law.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the 'Samvad Parivartan Yatra' (Dialogue for Change Journey) in Zone 3 is an initiative aimed at motivating juveniles and integrating them into the mainstream. "To bring juveniles and juvenile delinquents into the mainstream, various efforts are being made by the police department. This is one such effort in Zone 3 called ‘Sanwad Parivartan Yatra’ through which we want to motivate children and bring them into the mainstream. Overall positivity is being seen through this. So far, 72 such children have been targeted and are being given scientific counselling and vocational training. Their family members are also taken into confidence. I believe that this will help in crime control," he said.

Crackdown on Festival Noise Violations

Moreover, the Maharashtra police in Pune city strictly enforced regulations regarding Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav. While there was a total ban on 'plasma' and 'pressure' sound systems, permission was granted for the use of four base speakers and four top speakers. However, action has been taken against 116 Ganesh Mandals for violating these rules.

Kumar noted that while a majority of citizens voluntarily complied with regulations during the recent Dahi Handi festivities, strict action was taken against violators. "First of all, I would like to thank the people of Pune for the Dahi Handi celebrations, as increased evidence of voluntary compliance was seen. People were seen following rules on their own. However, there were some people who violated rules, and 116 cases have been registered against them,” he said. He added, “This is a mechanism to create a deterrent, and I believe that with the consensus of the people and police action, there will be a reduction in DJ and noise pollution violations in the upcoming Ganpati Utsav and all other future festivals."

Fake Certificate Racket for Police Jobs Busted

Speaking on the fraudulent sports certificate racket used to secure government jobs within the police force using forged documents, Kumar stressed that the authorities have initiated formal proceedings to cancel the candidacies and appointment letters of such individuals. "We received some confidential information that some people had joined the police force through recruitment using fake certificates. Based on this confidential investigation, the whole racket has been exposed. An offence has been registered, and some accused have been arrested. The candidature of all those who were selected in police recruitment through fake certificates is being cancelled. For those who have received appointment letters for the job, the process of cancelling their appointment has already started," he said. (ANI)