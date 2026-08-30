The Telangana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Commission has recommended restructuring the state's minor irrigation system to improve water-use efficiency. A delegation led by M Kodanda Reddy submitted a report with the suggestions to CM Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Commission has recommended restructuring the state's minor irrigation system by incorporating technical units aimed at improving water-use efficiency, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said.

A delegation led by Commission Chairman M Kodanda Reddy met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence and submitted a report on the state's minor irrigation system, according to a post by the Telangana CMO on X.

"A delegation from the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Commission met Chief Minister Sri @revanth_anumula and submitted a report on the state's minor irrigation system. The Commission recommended restructuring the minor irrigation system by incorporating technical units designed to enhance water-use efficiency," the post read.

"Led by Telangana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Commission Chairman @MKodandaReddy, members Ramulu Naik, Ramreddy Gopal Reddy, Gangadhar, and @Bhavanireddy_M met the Chief Minister at his Jubilee Hills residence to present the report," it added. https://x.com/TelanganaCMO/status/2093676661606887856

CM's Suggestions and Further Recommendations

The Chief Minister suggested focusing on crop diversification, horticulture expansion and establishing Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

"The Chief Minister discussed the Commission's recommendations with the delegation. He suggested that the Commission focus on areas such as crop diversification, expanding horticultural crop cultivation, and establishing Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)," the CMO post read.

Key Suggestions for Irrigation Improvement

"The Commission offered several key suggestions to the government for improving the state's minor irrigation system, including the establishment of command-area-based management systems that integrate small and large irrigation sources," it added.

It also recommended immediately identifying Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries, removing encroachments and ensuring the preservation of water bodies.

"It recommended enacting a dedicated Minor Irrigation Act for the protection of tanks, as well as immediately identifying Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries, removing encroachments, and ensuring the preservation of these water bodies," the CMO said.

The Commission said restoration of tanks was crucial for "water security, agricultural stability, and the development of rural livelihoods" in Telangana.

Review of Past Initiatives

The delegation also briefed Reddy on the initiatives undertaken by the Farmers' Commission over the past two years and the recommendations submitted to the government.

"The delegation briefed the Chief Minister on the initiatives undertaken by the Farmers' Commission over the past two years and the recommendations submitted to the government," the post said.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the functioning of the Commission, the CMO said. (ANI)