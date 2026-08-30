Meerpet Police conducted a cordon and search operation in Lenin Nagar, Hyderabad, identifying four rowdy-sheeters and three suspects. They seized 26 two-wheelers, an auto-rickshaw, liquor, and gutka products to curb anti-social activities.

As part of intensified efforts to maintain public order, prevent crime and curb anti-social activities, Meerpet Police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation in Lenin Nagar and surrounding areas under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station.

Suspects Identified, Items Seized

During the operation, police on Saturday conducted thorough searches and verification of persons, vehicles and suspicious premises in the locality. According to police, four rowdy-sheeters and three suspects were identified and subjected to verification and necessary enquiries.

During the operation, police seized 26 two-wheelers and one auto-rickshaw for verification and further necessary action. They also seized two domestic gas cylinders, gutka or tobacco products worth approximately Rs 4,000, and 2.7 litres of liquor.

Operation to Ensure Public Safety

" As part of intensified efforts to maintain public order, prevent crime and curb anti-social activities, the Meerpet Police conducted a Cordon and Search Operation in Lenin Nagar and surrounding areas under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station on 29.08.2026," official said.

Police said the operation was conducted with the objective of identifying habitual offenders, preventing illegal activities, checking suspicious movements and ensuring the safety and security of residents.

Meerpet Police will continue such cordon and search operations at regular intervals as part of preventive policing and maintenance of law and order.

More details awaited. (ANI)