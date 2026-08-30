TN Minister Rajmohan says 219 of 319 state residents stranded in flood-hit Nepal have been rescued. He stated the government has set up a war room in Delhi to coordinate rescue efforts, while 100 people are still considered missing.

As rescue operations continued for Tamil Nadu residents stranded in flood-hit Nepal, State Minister Rajmohan on Sunday said that 219 of the 319 people from Tamil Nadu who had travelled to the neighbouring country had been rescued and were expected to return to the state by the night of August 31 (Monday).

Ministerial Team Coordinates from Delhi

The ministerial team comprising Aadhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, Thennarasu and Vinoth had travelled to Delhi on the instructions of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to coordinate efforts to bring back Tamil Nadu residents stranded in Nepal. The team returned to Chennai late on Saturday night, while Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department Thennarasu remained in Delhi to monitor the rescue operations.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Rajmohan said the state government had established a war room at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and had been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Government of India and Nepal authorities to locate and evacuate stranded residents. "For the past three days, acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, we have been camping in Delhi and carrying out various efforts to rescue Tamils stranded in Nepal. At present, Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department Thennarasu is staying in Delhi and monitoring the rescue operations. We submitted a detailed report in the Legislative Assembly. An emergency meeting was held under the leadership of the Chief Minister, following which the team of ministers travelled to Delhi," he said.

He said arrangements had been made to assist the affected families and that the government had received thousands of calls. "A war room was set up at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi. Four types of arrangements were made for the families of those stranded. We received thousands of calls. We personally met and held discussions with the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs. We have coordinated the measures being undertaken jointly by India and Nepal, as well as the steps being taken by the Tamil Nadu Government in coordination with the Government of India," he said.

Rescue Update: 219 Accounted For, 100 Missing

He stated that 319 people from Tamil Nadu had travelled to Nepal through various groups, of whom 219 had been accounted for and were expected to return to the State. He added that 100 people remained untraced and were currently considered missing.

Rajmohan asserted, "A total of 319 people from Tamil Nadu had travelled to Nepal through various groups. Of them, 219 are safe. They will reach Chennai by the night of August 31. The remaining 100 people have not yet been traced and are currently considered missing. This is an international-scale disaster. There is a possibility that belongings may even be found hundreds of kilometres away. The armies of both countries are involved in the rescue operations. As a first step, 21 rescued persons were brought to Delhi. Later, of the 57 people who had travelled through a Kumbakonam-based agency, 21 were safely brought to Chennai. Efforts are currently under way to trace the remaining 36 people from that group."

Status of Specific Pilgrim Groups

He further said that another group of 150 people had travelled through the China border and reached Kathmandu, while another group of 39 people had been accounted for. He added that 49 people who had travelled as part of the Mahadevi pilgrimage remained untraced. "Another group of 150 people travelled through the China border and reached Kathmandu. They are returning on different flights. Another group of 39 people is safe. Of them, 33 will reach Coimbatore on the evening of August 31, while six will reach Chennai. We currently have no information about the whereabouts of 49 people who had travelled as part of the Mahadevi pilgrimage. The rescue operation to trace the remaining 100 people is continuing. We share the grief of those affected. At this time, we remain hopeful. More than 15,000 army personnel are involved in the rescue operations, including helicopter-based rescue missions and medical teams," Rajmohan said.

Ongoing Search and Identification

Rajmohan added that unclaimed bodies had also been recovered and that efforts were underway to establish their identities. "Unclaimed bodies have also been recovered. Efforts are underway to identify these bodies. All necessary operations are being carried out intensively. Some people had also travelled from Chennai via Bengaluru. The rescue efforts are progressing rapidly through the Central Government's war room. Those who had received training during the landslide disaster in Kerala were able to participate in rescue operations quickly. Similarly, those who have undergone proper training are taking part in the rescue efforts. In this incident, everyone must work together. Our sole objective is to rescue the affected people," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)