The Telangana BJP has demanded a court-monitored or CBI probe into sexual assault allegations against AIMIM MLC Mirza Rehmath Baig. The party dismissed his expulsion as inadequate and urged a transparent, time-bound investigation into the matter.

BJP Demands CBI Probe Against AIMIM MLC

The Telangana BJP has demanded a court-monitored investigation, or a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the allegations surrounding All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rehmath Baig and other individuals.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge N V Subash said the AIMIM's decision to expel Baig on the grounds of "indiscipline" was inadequate and could not substitute for a transparent investigation into what he said are allegations of sexual assault of a woman and a minor. He demanded that the State government place all facts before the public and ensure that there was no political interference in the investigation.

"Expulsion from a political party does not amount to justice. When allegations involve offences against Hindu women and minors, the only acceptable response is a thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation. The truth must come out, irrespective of the political affiliation or social standing of the accused," Subash said.

Questions Raised Over Expulsion Timing

He pointed out that the timing of the expulsion had raised questions, particularly since Baig had reportedly approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police alleging that unidentified persons were blackmailing and threatening him over a controversial video. The BJP demanded that the contents and provenance of the video, wherever legally permissible, be investigated as part of the overall probe rather than allowing speculation to fill the vacuum.

Subash questioned the Revanth Reddy government's silence over allegations involving members or associates of the AIMIM and asked whether political considerations were influencing the handling of sensitive criminal cases. "Hindu women's safety cannot become a casualty of vote-bank politics. The government must demonstrate that the law is applied equally to everyone, regardless of political connections or community," he said.

Reference to Previous Cases

He also referred to earlier criminal cases involving individuals with the surname Baig, stressing that these cases concerned separate individuals and should not be conflated merely because of a common surname. The BJP leader said that in 2022, Hyderabad Police arrested Ibrahim Baig alias Addu and Mirza Omer Baig alias Zubair in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman in the Ghulam Murtuza Chawni burial ground; they were booked under relevant provisions of the IPC.

Subash further referred to other cases cited by the BJP involving individuals named Mirza Ahmed Baig, Mirza Rahmath Ali Baig and Mirza Ibrahim Baig, including allegations involving sexual assault and offences under the POCSO Act. "Each allegation must be investigated on its own merits. But where serious questions have arisen, the government owes the people complete transparency. We demand an independent, court-monitored investigation so that neither the accused nor the politically powerful can influence the outcome," Subash said.

AIMIM Expels MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig

Subhash's remarks come after AIMIM expelled MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig from the party on Friday night. In a post on X, AIMIM directed Baig to submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council with immediate effect. The decision was communicated through the party's Joint Secretary SA Hussain Anwar.

The party said, "Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, S. A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary, AIMIM." (ANI)