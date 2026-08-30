Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the 'Shuddhikaran' ritual, accusing him of 'cheap politics' and trying to mislead people to create divisions based on region and caste.

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on the 'Shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual, accusing him of indulging in "cheap politics" and attempting to create divisions in the country. The row erupted after Gandhi demanded the immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those who allegedly performed a 'Shuddhikaran' ritual in Uttarakhand following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit.

Rao Defends Ritual, Accuses Gandhi of Misinterpretation

Speaking to ANI, Rao alleged that Gandhi was resorting to "cheap politics" by misinterpreting the ritual that took place at Ramlila Maidan, adding that the ritual was also performed by members of the Dalit community. "Mr Rahul Gandhi is resorting to cheap politics by misinterpreting the ritual that took place at Ramlila Maidan. The ritual was performed by Dalits as well," Rao said.

Rao further claimed that the ritual was not conducted because Kharge had visited or spoken at the venue, but for some other reason, which he said Gandhi was aware of. "It was not because Mr Kharge spoke there or because he visited there; it was for some other reason, and Rahul Gandhi knows what the reason was," Rao said.

'Gandhi Wants to Break the Country'

He further alleged that Gandhi was trying to twist facts and mislead people, claiming that he attempts to create divisions based on region and caste. "He wants to twist the facts and mislead the people. Rahul Gandhi seems to want to break the country in whichever way possible. When he comes to the South, he divides the South and the North. When he goes to UP, he creates divisions on the basis of caste," Rao said.

BJP Leader Targets Mallikarjun Kharge

Rao also targeted Kharge, saying that if he was a "real Dalit", he should quit the Congress, alleging that the party had opposed BR Ambedkar and defeated him in elections. "He is doing all these things only for his political benefit. In fact, if Kharge is a real Dalit, then he should quit Congress because Congress was against Ambedkar and defeated Ambedkar," Rao said.

He further alleged that the Congress never conferred the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar and accused the party of insulting him. "Congress never gave the Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar. Congress insulted Ambedkar," Rao said. (ANI)