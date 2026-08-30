AIMIM expelled MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig over alleged inappropriate behaviour. While Congress demands transparency on the sudden move, BRS praised the swift action. BJP questioned the Telangana police for not yet registering an FIR in the matter.

Congress Demands Transparency from AIMIM

The Hyderabad Congress Committee President Syed Khalid Saifullah on Sunday demanded complete transparency from the AIMIM leadership regarding the sudden expulsion of MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, raising questions about whether a reply to those particular allegations and notices was observed before taking the step.

Speaking to ANI, Syed Khalid Saifullah expressed astonishment over the rare disciplinary action taken by the regional party, questioning the lack of public disclosure. "This is a very significant development because the AIMIM normally does not expel its office bearers...now, people want to know: what were the reasons for expelling Baig? Was any notice served to him? Did he reply to those particular allegations, or were the charges very severe? If severe allegations exist, it is the responsibility of the AIMIM party leadership to inform the people of Hyderabad why they have taken such a serious step," he said.

BRS Praises Swift Action, Demands Probe

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar also commented on the expulsion of the Telangana MLC from AIMIM. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar praised the leadership of AIMIM on Sunday for taking prompt punitive measures against MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig following controversial viral videos involving inappropriate behaviour.

Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader condemned the acts committed while highlighting the swiftness of the party's disciplinary response. "Despite holding a constitutional position and sitting in the upper house, whatever ugly acts were committed by Mirza Baig are highly obnoxious...at the same time, we should not hesitate to appreciate the decision taken by AIMIM," he said.

He further commended the institutional impact of the leadership's intervention, and said, "The moment the news and videos surfaced on social media, the action taken by Asaduddin Owaisi to suspend him from the party, strip him of his MLC position, and force him to tender his resignation in the Council were certainly excellent decisions. It sets a high benchmark for the entire political system."

Dasoju Sravan further demanded rigorous penal action and stated that no one will be spared in Telangana if women are mistreated. "The Telangana State Police must thoroughly investigate the matter, file appropriate cases, and send a clear message that nobody will be spared in Telangana if they mistreat women," he said.

BJP Questions Police Inaction, Alleges Shielding

Further, Advocate and BJP leader Karuna Sagar, while speaking to ANI, questioned the state law enforcement machinery on Sunday over the failure to register an FIR following serious sexual assault allegations against expelled AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig.

He said, "This is a very serious and disturbing situation. The AIMIM party has dismissed its own MLC and directed him to submit a resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, alleging that he is involved in a sexual assault case. Raising suspicions about potential shielding by the state administration, he added, "Why has the police department not yet registered an FIR against the sexual assault case, and is the Congress government trying to shield the AIMIM MLC? Are they trying to save the face of Asaduddin Owaisi?"

The advocate emphasised the immediate need for legal intervention and uncompromised inquiry, "The police must first register an FIR, thoroughly investigate the case, and conduct an impartial investigation," he said.

AIMIM's Official Statement

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) expelled MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig from the party.

In a post on X, AIMIM directed Baig to submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council with immediate effect. The decision was communicated through the party's Joint Secretary SA Hussain Anwar. "Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, S. A Hussain Anwar, Joint Secretary, AIMIM," said AIMIM.

Notably, the party has not clarified the reason for his expulsion yet.

In 2023, Baig won the election to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency. (ANI)