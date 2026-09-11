Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot voted in the ULB polls, expressing confidence in a huge Congress win and stating the party aims to strengthen democracy. Other leaders like Governor Bagde and Deputy CM Diya Kumari also cast their votes in the final phase.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Congress seeks to strengthen the democratic system as he cast his vote in the second and final phase of the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections 2026, expressing hope that the party would win by a huge margin. "...These are municipal elections, covering municipalities, municipal councils, and municipal corporations across the country. We want to strengthen the democratic framework established by the Constitution, whereas some people are trying to weaken it. That is why our endeavour is to strengthen the democratic system... They have not done any work... The condition of the cities is very poor... We hope that Congress will win with a huge margin..." Gehlot said.

Leaders Cast Their Votes

Gehlot arrived with his family to cast his vote at the Jain Mandir School in Mahamandir in Jodhpur. He was accompanied by his wife Sunita Gehlot, son Vaibhav Gehlot and Vaibhav's wife.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde arrived at the polling station near the Keshav Nagar Community Centre to cast his vote in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari also cast her vote in the ongoing second phase of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections and appealed to people to exercise their franchise. "I feel there is great enthusiasm among the people, and everyone wants to exercise their fundamental right. I believe it is essential because while we often complain later that things aren't right, criticising this or that, we often fail to show up or cast our votes when the time actually comes. So, I think it is crucial to cast your vote; you must go and vote," Diya Kumari said.

"Once that is done, it is certainly the government's and the administration's job to work for you and resolve your issues. However, today is a very important day for voting across Rajasthan, so through this platform, I would like to appeal to everyone to go out and cast their vote," she added.

Polling Details for Final Phase

Polling for the second and final phase of the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections 2026 commenced on Friday morning, with voting underway across six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 121 municipalities.

In Jodhpur city, around 7.12 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. A total of 729 polling booths have been established, with 385 candidates in the fray.

Polling is also underway in Udaipur, where councillors for the Municipal Corporation and two Municipal Councils are being elected.

Polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm across 147 municipal bodies, comprising six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 121 municipalities, according to State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh. A total of 18,266 candidates are contesting the elections, with an estimated 87.60 lakh voters eligible to participate. The counting of votes is scheduled for September 14. (ANI)