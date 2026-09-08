The 7th India-Japan Joint Working Group meeting on forests was held in Bengaluru. The delegations discussed cooperation in Tree Outside Forests, Forest Genetics, and Forest Stack, and endorsed a roadmap for 2027–2031 to deepen cooperation.

The 7th Meeting of the India-Japan Joint Working Group (JWG) on cooperation in the field of forests was held in Bengaluru on 8th September 2026. The Indian delegation was led by Ramesh Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General (Forests), MoEFCC, Government of India, while the Japanese delegation was led by Shimizu Kotaro, Deputy Director General, Forestry Agency, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Government of Japan.

Key Areas of Cooperation Discussed

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, "The meeting deliberated on three key areas of cooperation. Under Tree Outside Forests (TOFs), both sides shared experiences on assessment, management and genetic improvement of tree resources outside forests. Forest Genetics was discussed with a focus on genetic resource conservation, tree breeding, improved planting material and germplasm conservation."

Under Forest Stack, the two sides exchanged views on forest inventory, forest stock assessment and geospatial and monitoring technologies.

Future Roadmap and Commitments

Both sides endorsed the Roadmap for 2027–2031 under the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in 2015, reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation and relations in the areas of forests, biodiversity conservation, research and capacity building. The meeting concluded with the signing of the Minutes of the 7th JWG.

Field Visits and Practical Exchange

As part of the programme, both the delegations visited the Institute of Wood Science and Technology, Bengaluru and had interaction with the officials of the Karnataka Forest Department. Further, the delegations will visit sandalwood agro-forestry farms, a sandalwood depot and processing unit in Mysuru on 9th September, followed by a visit to Nagarhole Tiger Reserve on the 10th. The field visits will provide an opportunity to exchange experiences on sandalwood cultivation in private farms and wildlife conservation practices. (ANI)