The NIA has filed a charge sheet against 6 Ukrainians and one US national in a terror conspiracy case. UAPA charges were not invoked, but sections of the Foreigners Act were. They are accused of training armed groups in Myanmar inimical to India.

NIA Files Charge Sheet Under Foreigners Act

The NIA on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in Rouse Avenue court against 6 Ukrainians and one US National in a case lodged by the NIA in March 2026. The agency had registered the case under UAPA. However, in this charge sheet, the section related to UAPA has not been invoked. Investigation in this regard is ongoing. The NIA may file a supplementary charge if an offence is made out under UAPA, the SPP for NIA said.

The NIA has invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Foreigners Act, which are compoundable offences at the level of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The NIA filed the charge sheet before the special NIA judge Prashant Sharma. The court has listed the charge sheet for consideration on October 1.

During filing of the charge sheet, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi along with Jatin Khatri and Amit Rohila appeared for the NIA. Advocate Nitin Saluja, along with Garima Singh, appeared for 6 Ukrainians accused. Advocate Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour appeared for US National Matthew Aaron Vandyke.

Case Background: Accused of Training Myanmar Armed Groups

The accused persons were arrested in a case of training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar inimical to India's national security. These accused were in custody for around 180 days after their arrest in May 2026 The NIA arrested 7 accused namely Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukrainian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukrainian citizen) Stefankiv Marian (Ukrainian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukrainian Citizen), Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen) they were remanded in 11 days NIA Custody on March 17.

NIA's Allegations and Court Observations

They were arrested for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. They were arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (terror Conspiracy) and BNS. While seeking remand, it was alleged by the NIA that the accused persons, during custody, would also show that they were in direct touch with and abetted in their terrorist/ illegal activities by unknown terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles.

NIA had also alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, were supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. Said aspects definitely affect national security and interests of India.

While granting 11 days' remand, the court said, " So, it is not the situation that the FIR does not make a whisper about illegal acts being done by accused persons against national security and interests of India. In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A is broadly attracted.

Arrest Details and Infiltration Route

NIA had arrested 3 Ukrainians from Delhi, 3 from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata. It was alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups. It was also alleged by the NIA that they trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are in associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of drones from Europe via India. (ANI)