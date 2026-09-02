A 28-year-old woman was allegedly strangled at her home in UP after an argument with her husband Yash Thakur. Police said Yash allegedly latched the doors from outside and fled. Shivani’s family later found her unconscious. A post-mortem confirmed strangulation, with five injuries reported on her neck and face. Police are searching for Yash.

A woman was allegedly strangled to death at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi following an argument with her husband. According to police officials, her husband, identified as 28-year-old Yash Thakur, is currently absconding and police teams are searching for him. The victim has been identified as Sudha, also known as Shivani, a native of Indergarh in Madhya Pradesh. She had been living in Jhansi's Sipri Bazar area for around three months.

What happened inside the house?

According to Shivani’s family, she and Yash went to sleep late on Sunday night after an argument. Shivani’s 18-year-old younger sister Muskan was sleeping in an adjoining room.

Muskan said that at around 1.30 am to 2 am, Yash asked for his bag, claiming that he needed to take some belongings. After receiving the bag, he allegedly latched the door from outside and left.

Muskan later tried to open her own room around 5 am to use the bathroom but found that its door had also been latched from outside. She said she called out to Shivani and Yash for nearly half an hour but received no response. She eventually went back to sleep.

At around 9 am, Shivani’s brother Aniket reached the house. He found the door to Shivani’s room latched from outside and opened it.

Shivani was found lying unconscious on the floor.

The family rushed her to the Medical College, where doctors declared her dead.

Family accuses husband of murder

Aniket alleged that Shivani had marks on her neck and that blood was coming from her ear. He and Muskan accused Yash of killing Shivani before locking the rooms from outside and fleeing.

Police initially found an injury mark on Shivani’s neck, while no other obvious injuries were reported.

CO Ramveer Singh said the body was sent for post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

A two-doctor panel later conducted the post-mortem. According to the doctors, Shivani had been strangled to death. Five injuries were reportedly found on her neck and face.

Police suspect that a rope or a piece of clothing may have been used in the alleged strangulation.

Couple met on social media

Muskan said Shivani had met Yash, who is from Gwalior, on social media around two years ago. The two reportedly fell in love and informed their families, who agreed to their marriage.

The couple married around one-and-a-half years ago and initially lived together in Gwalior.

However, Muskan alleged that Yash later began assaulting Shivani over petty issues. Shivani subsequently moved to Jhansi and rented a room near Awas Vikas Fauji Tiraha, where Muskan and Aniket also stayed.

Yash continued to visit Shivani in Jhansi occasionally, the family said.

Argument before alleged killing

A day before Raksha Bandhan, Shivani travelled to Gwalior with her younger brother Kapil. She stayed there for two days before returning to Jhansi with Yash, while Kapil returned to their village.

On Sunday night, Shivani and Yash reportedly had another argument. Muskan alleged that Yash abused her family during the dispute.

Their maternal uncle, Santosh, who lived nearby, intervened and managed to calm the situation. Muskan then went to sleep in the adjoining room, while Shivani and Yash remained together in the other room.

Police are now trying to establish what happened inside the room after that argument and before Yash allegedly left the house.

Police search for absconding husband

Yash has not been traced so far. Police teams have been deployed to locate him, while investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding Shivani’s death.

The post-mortem findings have confirmed strangulation, but investigators are continuing to establish the sequence of events and collect evidence in the case.

Further investigation is underway.