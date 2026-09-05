Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated Janmashtami at the historic Shri Ranchhodraiji Temple in Dabhoda, Gandhinagar. He offered prayers, performed aarti, and greeted villagers, praying for the state's peace and prosperity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday participated in the Krishna Janmotsav celebrations at the historic Shri Ranchhodraiji Temple in Dabhoda village of Gandhinagar district on the occasion of Janmashtami.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minsiter (CMO), the Chief Minister visited the recently reconstructed 250-year-old temple and offered prayers to Lord Ranchhodraiji. He performed aarti and took part in the Janmashtami rituals along with villagers.

Temple Mahant Shri Shri Hariram Swami 1008 Mahamandaleshwar blessed the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Village leaders and residents welcomed CM Patel with a traditional turban, shawl and memento.

CM Patel prayed for the peace, prosperity and overall development of Gujarat and extended Janmashtami greetings to the people.

He also offered prayers at the Hanumanji Temple in Dabhoda.

Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor, district and taluka panchayat representatives, Sarpanch Bharatsinh Solanki, District Development Officer Digant Brahmbhatt and several villagers were present during the celebrations.

Janmashtami Celebrations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Meanwhile, Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with great devotion, joy, and traditional religious rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Saturday.

The temple was illuminated with the devotion and divine aura of Lord Shri Krishna.

Janmashtami was celebrated at midnight at the temple.

The atmosphere in the temple premises was filled with devotion, with chanting of the Vedic mantras, blowing of conch shells, and chanting of "Jai Shri Krishna" and "Har Har Mahadev."

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the temple trust's scholars performed the ritualistic worship and anointment.

The celebration of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary at the abode of Lord Mahadev symbolised the wonderful synergistic tradition of Sanatan culture, in which worshipping Hari in the abode of the Supreme God provides a transcendental spiritual experience. (ANI)