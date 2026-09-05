A viral video shows a girl taking on a gulab jamun challenge, promising to eat 67 pieces for ₹5,000. She finishes them in just 34 minutes, joking about a sugar rush, and earns an extra ₹5,000 for following the content creator.

A content creator recently asked a girl a rather sweet question: how many gulab jamuns could she eat for ₹5,000? Her answer was an unbelievable 67. She then immediately got down to business, finishing the first box in just seven minutes. After that, four more boxes disappeared almost as quickly, leaving the shopkeeper scrambling to pack the next ones before she could finish the previous batch.

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By the eighth box, even the girl seemed to realise how much sugar she had consumed and joked that she was having a “sugar rush”. But the sweet overload did not slow her down. She continued eating as the shopkeeper kept packing box after box at impressive speed. By the time she reached the tenth box, she finally started feeling full, but she still refused to give up on her target.

After 34 minutes of what can only be described as a gulab jamun marathon, she successfully finished all 67 pieces. And there was an extra surprise waiting for her. Since she was also following the content creator, she received an additional ₹5,000, taking her total winnings to ₹10,000. She came for ₹5,000, ate 67 gulab jamuns and walked away with double the prize.