DMK has condemned the DVAC raids on former minister KN Nehru, calling it a 'vindictive' act by the TVK government. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai claimed the raids are a response to Nehru's critical voice in the Assembly. MK Stalin echoed this.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Saturday alleged that the vigilance action against former Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru was a "vindictive" move by the state government, claiming that the raids were carried out as Nehru had been questioning the government inside the Assembly. "The vindictive action of the TVK government. We have seen how KN Nehru was holding the TVK government to account inside the Assembly. His voice was louder inside the Assembly. Probably they are not able to take the heat from KN Nehru. That is the reason these raids are happening," Annadurai told ANI.

His remarks came after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Nehru, including his residence in Tiruchirappalli.

Conflicting Views on DVAC Action

'Law Will Take Its Course': Minister

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister Dr KG Arunraj said the investigation would proceed as per law, and those involved in corruption would face action. "Law will take its due course. Whoever has indulged in anti-corruption activities will definitely have to face the hand of law," Arunraj said.

'Solely for Political Reasons': Stalin

Earlier, DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had criticised the DVAC action against K.N. Nehru, alleging that it was being pursued "solely for political reasons".

"The case is ongoing in the High Court; the Assembly session is also proceeding. In this situation, the state government has initiated a trial action against DMK headquarters secretary brother Thiru. K.N. Nehru solely for political reasons," Stalin said in a post on X.

Stalin alleged that the government was using the case as a diversionary tactic and asserted that the DMK would fight the matter legally.

Details of the Case and Raid

Earlier in the day, DVAC conducted searches at the residence and premises linked to KN Nehru in Tiruchirappalli. DMK cadres gathered outside his residence during the searches, while former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also visited Nehru.

The DVAC case against Nehru and others relates to alleged irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department during his tenure as minister. The allegations include an alleged Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam, claims of irregularities in contracts and alleged illegal transfers and postings.

The FIR was registered after directions from the Madras High Court.

The Madras High Court has granted an interim stay on further vigilance action and proceedings against the accused, while legal proceedings continue. (ANI)