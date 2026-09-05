SP MP Iqra Hasan condemned the Saharanpur mosque demolition, calling it a 'murder of democracy'. She alleged opponents were put under house arrest and not given time to appeal a lower court's order, calling the act politically motivated.

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Iqra Hasan on Saturday condemned the demolition of the mosque at the Saharanpur District Magistrate's office complex, saying that "if all decisions are to be made solely at the government's whim, then there is no need for law and order or the judicial system at all."

Reacting to the demolition after a court upheld the administration's order, Hasan alleged that authorities did not provide sufficient time for those opposing the action to approach the High Court and said several prominent figures were placed under house arrest. "After the order came from the civil court—our lower court—the entire mosque was sealed. Barricading was set up all around. And when everyone wanted us to speak with the authorities so that some time could be granted—people wanted to approach the High Court—because that time was not granted, we were placed under house arrest here," Hasan told ANI.

She alleged that prominent and responsible figures from Saharanpur district were also placed under house arrest before the demolition was carried out early in the morning. "This is an extremely shameful incident. It is such a grave sin that they will surely face retribution for it; there will be no forgiveness. We will take this matter to court—that is our right," she said.

'Democracy and rule of law undermined'

Questioning the manner in which the demolition was conducted, the Kairana MP said it raised concerns over democracy, constitutional safeguards and the rule of law. "But the manner in which they executed this action clearly demonstrates how democracy has been murdered, and how our Constitution and the rule of law are being completely undermined in this country and in this state," Hasan said.

She criticised what she described as the use of "quick justice" and questioned the need for courts if government decisions were to be implemented without allowing sufficient legal recourse. "'Quick justice' is being adopted across the board. If this is how things are to be run, then you might as well lock up the courts. If all decisions are to be made solely at the government's whim, then there is no need for law and order or the judicial system at all," she said.

Demolition 'politically motivated'

Hasan further alleged that the demolition was politically motivated and aimed at hurting a particular community. "What has happened is utterly condemnable. But since this is tied to a specific community and intended to hurt them, this government has stooped to such depths merely to serve its own political agenda," she said.

She claimed that the mosque was constructed before 1947 and argued that the Places of Worship Act and provisions relating to "Waqf by User" applied to it. "Yet, this mosque was demolished solely to incite a Hindu-Muslim conflict, to hurt a particular community, and to reap political mileage from it," Hasan alleged.

Court order upheld before demolition

The demolition took place after the District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order. The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately Rs 6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said the City Magistrate's court had found the mosque to have been illegally constructed on government land and that the appeal against the order had subsequently been dismissed. He said additional PAC and RAF personnel had been deployed at strategic locations and hotspots to maintain law and order, while authorities were monitoring social media platforms to prevent the spread of rumours.

Hasan also warned the government against using religious issues as an electoral strategy. "I want to warn this government: you will not be able to win this way," she said.

Congress MP Imran Masood has also criticised the demolition and claimed that the mosque existed before 1911. He alleged that the Waqf Board was not made a party to the proceedings and said the matter would be challenged through legal channels. (ANI)