A 44-year-old woman, Thenmozhi, and her newborn baby died during childbirth under a tarpaulin shade in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district. Her husband Anand has alleged that their family was kept in bonded labour-like conditions and that she was denied timely medical care. Police have registered an FIR and begun a probe.

A 44-year-old woman and her newborn baby died during childbirth under a tarpaulin shade in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district earlier this week, according to a report by The New Indian Express. Her family has alleged that she was denied timely medical care while they were being made to work in conditions resembling bonded labour. The woman, identified as Thenmozhi, was reportedly living and working with her family as a woodcutter. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by her husband, 45-year-old Anand.

Family allegedly working to repay Rs 20,000

According to Anand’s police complaint, he, Thenmozhi, their 16-year-old son, their 19-year-old daughter and their son-in-law had been working for a man identified as Arumugam for around six months.

Anand alleged that the family had taken an advance of Rs 20,000 and had been working to repay the amount. He further claimed that they were kept in bonded labour-like conditions.

The complaint also alleges that Arumugam assaulted Anand when he asked for money to buy rice for his pregnant wife.

Anand reportedly told police that he had asked Arumugam several weeks earlier for permission to take Thenmozhi to a hospital for a medical check-up. According to the complaint, Arumugam said they could leave only after finishing their work.

On another occasion, when Anand reportedly complained that his wife was suffering from stomach pain, Arumugam allegedly told him to give her a painkiller instead.

Woman went into labour while family was at work

Anand told police that he and the others left for work at around 7 am on Tuesday, while Thenmozhi stayed behind because she was in the final stage of pregnancy.

When Anand returned in the afternoon, he found his wife complaining of stomach pain. He said he applied castor oil to her stomach and returned to work at around 2 pm.

Around 30 minutes later, he returned and found Thenmozhi in severe labour pain. She reportedly lost consciousness soon afterwards and stopped breathing.

Anand said he repeatedly tried to contact Arumugam. According to his complaint, Arumugam eventually responded and called an ambulance.

However, although the ambulance reached the location within a few minutes, Thenmozhi had already died. Sources cited by The New Indian Express said she had partially delivered the baby, which also died.

Police begin probe into deaths

Anand alleged that Arumugam later gave him Rs 2,000 and arranged for the bodies to be transported. The incident came to light after Anand sought help from villagers living in a neighbouring area, following which the police were informed.

Thenmozhi’s body was taken to a government hospital for a postmortem on the same evening. Police said the procedure could not be carried out until Wednesday because her relatives refused to give consent until Arumugam was arrested.

Police have begun an investigation under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The allegations of bonded labour have been referred to the sub-collector. A senior police official reportedly said that the relevant provisions would be considered after labour department officials establish the facts.

The investigation is expected to determine the circumstances that led to Thenmozhi’s death and examine the allegations made by her husband.