Advocate Amita Sachdeva filed a plea in a Delhi court seeking an FIR against Sanjay Azad and his daughter for posts on X allegedly insulting Hindu deities. The plea claims the police failed to act on her initial complaint about the 'derogatory' content.

Plea in Delhi court seeks FIR against father-daughter for allegedly insulting Hindu deities and spreading communal hatred

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Advocate Amita Sachdeva has moved a plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court (District Court) seeking an FIR against Sanjay Azad and his minor daughter, Nishu Azad, for allegedly using derogatory language against Hindu deities and spreading communal hatred. In her plea, filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Sachdeva has sought directions to the Delhi police to register an FIR under Sections 196 (promoting enmity), 299 (outrage the religious feelings) and 353 (assault or the use of criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their official duties).

The Advocate on Record has, in her plea, stated that she was prompted to file this plea before the Court after receiving no response from the Delhi police on her complaint seeking an FIR against the father-daughter duo. “The Complainant has received no communication regarding her complaint dated 05.09.2026, and it appears that no progress has been made by the police in registering an FIR against the Accused/Respondent No. 2 and 3. Therefore, the Complainant is compelled to file the present application before this Hon’ble Court, seeking appropriate directions for the police to register an FIR against the Accused/Respondent No. 2 and 3.”, the plea states.

Details of the Allegations

The plea alleges that several posts were made from the X account @Nishuazad11, concerning Bhagwan Shiv, Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Saraswati and Maa Durga. It alleges that the posts insulted the deities, described Hindu Gods as “imaginary” and called for Hindu religious texts to be blown up.

According to the plea, the posts cited by Sachdeva date back to 2023 and include posts relating to Bhagwan Shri Krishna, Maa Durga, Maa Saraswati and Bhagwan Shiv. One post dated November 9, 2024 allegedly described Hindu Gods as imaginary, while another post dated December 19, 2025 allegedly called for Hindu religious texts to be blown up. The plea further alleges that a post dated August 18, 2026 mocked the worship of Bhagwan Shiv and described devotees as “blind believers”. It also refers to a post concerning Maa Durga dated April 9, 2025, which allegedly used derogatory language against the deity.

Sachdeva has stated that she came across the posts on September 3-4 while she was at her chamber in the Supreme Court complex in New Delhi. She has claimed that the posts remain publicly available and that they outraged her religious feelings and those of other Hindus.

The plea states that Sachdeva had first approached the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi District, on September 5 seeking registration of an FIR under Sections 299 and 196 of the BNS and applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act. She also sought preservation of the URLs, platform records and other electronic evidence. She thereafter submitted a letter to the DCP, New Delhi District, on September 7, stating that no action had been taken by the concerned Cyber Police Station and that the posts continued to remain available publicly.

The plea also states that Nishu Azad appears to be a minor, although Sachdeva has said she has no personal knowledge of her age and has left the issue to be determined during investigation. The father, Sanjay Azad, has been arrayed as a respondent on the allegation that the account was being operated from his household and that he had knowledge and control of the account.

Sachdeva has also relied upon earlier orders of the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court concerning alleged communally inflammatory content and the duty of police authorities to act in such cases. The plea cites the Supreme Court’s April 28, 2023 order extending its earlier directions on taking suo motu action in cases involving hate speech to police authorities across all States.

The plea seeks directions to the Delhi Police to register the FIR, investigate the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report before the Court. It also seeks preservation of the relevant electronic evidence and platform records.

Separate Controversy Involving Sanjay Azad

Sanjay Azad has also been involved in a separate controversy following an alleged assault on him during a CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The CJP has accused a self-styled influencer, Swatantra Bhardwaj, of assaulting Azad and has demanded action against him. Bhardwaj has said that the incident was an act of self-defence.

Swatantra Bhardwaj was remanded to one day of police custody after being produced before the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex in New Delhi on Saturday. Bhardwaj was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, months after he allegedly assaulted Sanjay Kumar, the father of student activist Nishu Azad, during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July.

The present plea by Sachdeva is separate from the alleged assault case and concerns the social media posts attributed to both Sanjay and Nishu Aazad. (ANI)