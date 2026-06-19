West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari launched the 'Daud Se Dhyan' marathon in Kolkata to promote yoga ahead of International Yoga Day. The event received support from TMC Councillor Ashim Basu, who praised the initiative for the city's welfare.

'Daud Se Dhyan' Marathon Promotes Yoga

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday flagged off the "Daud Se Dhyan" (Run for Yoga) marathon in Kolkata, promoting the message of fitness, wellness and the practice of yoga among people ahead of International Yoga Day. Several leaders and public representatives participated in the event, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents and yoga enthusiasts across the city.

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Speaking on the occasion, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Councillor Ashim Basu said the initiative was a positive step and reaffirmed support for developmental work aimed at the welfare of Kolkata's residents. "It's a very good thing, and we've all come at the Chief Minister's invitation," Basu said. He further said that elected representatives would continue to work together in the interest of the people and the state. "We will always cooperate in any work in the Corporation. We will do it for the people, for our Bengal, for the people of Kolkata," the TMC Councillor added.

The "Daud Se Dhyan" marathon was organised as part of the activities being held ahead of International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21. The event aimed to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga and encourage people to adopt healthy lifestyles through regular physical activity and mindfulness.

'Swachhata Se Swagat' Campaign for PM's Visit

Earlier on Wednesday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to West Bengal on International Yoga Day on June 21, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari actively participated in the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' campaign at the Mayor Ghat in Kolkata. The initiative was earlier inaugrated by CM Adhikari and will conclude on June 20. It is focused on revitalising cleanliness efforts across the state.

CM Adhikari was accompanied by state minister Agnimitra Paul and other officials. In a show of support to the campaign, Adhikari was seen personally picking up a broom to sweep the stairs of Mayer Ghat, actively participating in the cleanliness drive.

Addressing reporters during the campaign, Adhikari emphasised that the event was part of a larger, ongoing effort to welcome the Prime Minister to the state. (ANI)