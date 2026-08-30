Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar defended the FIR against Mamata Banerjee for a 'provocative speech', calling it the 'rule of the land'. He also mentioned a separate police notice to Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly obstructing an illegal construction's removal.

'She Used Provocative Words': Majumdar on FIR Against Mamata

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday defended the filing of an FIR against former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying action was taken as she allegedly used provocative words during a rally. Speaking to the reporters, Majumdar said, "An FIR has been filed against Mamata Banerjee because she gave a provocative speech during the rally. This is the rule of the land, and she has used provocative words, so obviously, an FIR should be filed against a person who uses such provocative words. The incident involving Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien is a separate incident."

He further said that police had issued a notice to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee after an alleged obstruction during the removal of an illegal construction at his office on Camac Street. "When the police force went to remove the illegal construction at Abhishek Banerjee's office located on Camac Street, he actually opposed the removal of that structure, and not only that, they also stopped the police... As per the law, the police have issued a notice to Abhishek Banerjee," he further said.

Police Case Over Foundation Day Programme

His remark comes after Mamata Banerjee and organisers of the West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (WBTMCP) have been booked by Hastings Police for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order during a foundation day programme held on Cathedral Road in Kolkata.

According to the police, Hastings Police Station registered Case No. 112 on August 28 under Sections 61(2), 223, 125(a), 132 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police alleged that Banerjee and the organisers provoked their supporters during the programme, following which the crowd pushed aside barricades put up by the police.

The complaint further alleged that the crowd jostled with police personnel deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, leading to a chaotic situation in the area.

FIR Against TMC MPs Over Obstruction

Reacting to Kolkata Police summoning TMC MP Derek O'Brien, West Bengal minister Arjun Singh said, "Such people should be caught and locked up immediately. No need to serve notice to them."

The West Bengal Police registered an FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and others over alleged obstruction and assault on police personnel during the removal of an unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street, Kolkata. (ANI)