An 8-year-old boy died after being hit by a car in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The woman driver took the child to a hospital where he was declared dead. The driver has been taken into custody and a case is being registered against her.

An eight-year-old child died after being hit by a four-wheeler in Mumbai's Bandra area on Sunday. According to reports, the child was hit by a car driven by a woman in the afternoon in the Bandra area. The deceased child has been identified as Ansh Gupta.

Driver Taken Into Custody

Following the accident, the woman driver took the injured child to a hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead. Police have identified the driver as Meghna Rawal and taken her into custody in connection with the incident. Mumbai Police is currently in the process of registering a case against the woman. (ANI)