YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed former MP Vijay Sai Reddy's remarks against YS Jagan as "unfair and politically motivated." He rejected claims on conversions and a party 'coterie,' stating Sai Reddy was given significant importance in the party.

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said former MP Vijay Sai Reddy's recent remarks against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress Party were "unfair, politically motivated and part of a continuing attempt to damage YS Jagan's character and divert public attention" from issues confronting the Chandrababu Naidu government, a release said.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, Sajjala said, "Sai Reddy had resigned from the party two years ago citing personal reasons and that YS Jagan had never spoken negatively about leaders who left the party."

'Continued Silence Could Create Wrong Impression'

"He said the party had deliberately avoided responding to Sai Reddy so as not to give him publicity, but continued silence could create an impression that his claims were true," as per release.

Sajjala Rejects Claims on Religious Conversions

Rejecting Sai Reddy's remarks on religious conversions, Sajjala said YS Jagan and the YSR family had always respected all religions. "If Jagan wanted to convert people, Sai Reddy, who was associated with the family for decades, would have been the first person to be converted," he said.

'YS Jagan is The Sole Leader of The Party'

Sajjala also dismissed claims of a "coterie" controlling YSRCP. "He said YS Jagan is the sole leader of the party and everyone else, including himself and Sai Reddy, is only a party worker entrusted with responsibilities."

"He said Sai Reddy was accorded exceptional importance by YS Jagan, serving twice in the Rajya Sabha, as Parliamentary Party leader, National General Secretary and in several other key responsibilities."

"If his importance had really been curtailed, he questioned, why was he given a second Rajya Sabha term?"

"He said YSRCP had always functioned through teamwork under YS Jagan's leadership and had remained organisationally strong despite the 2024 electoral setback, ready to face local body or general elections whenever held," as per the release.

Sajjala sai, "YS Jagan respected Sai Reddy because he had faced difficulties alongside him, but mistaking that goodwill for personal political stature was a mistake. "

"He said criticism of YS Jagan and YSRCP merely to secure media attention or launch a new political venture would not diminish either the party's credibility or Jagan's standing," as per the release.

Focus on People's Issues, Not Diversions

He urged YSRCP leaders not to respond further to such remarks, saying the party should remain focused on people's issues rather than being drawn into deliberate political diversions. (ANI)