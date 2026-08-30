In a 72-hour crackdown named 'Operation Chakra 72', Delhi Police arrested 193 people and registered 154 FIRs. The operation targeted organised crime and drugs, resulting in significant seizures of illegal liquor, narcotics, and charas.

Operation Chakra 72: 193 Arrested

Delhi Police arrested 193 people in a 72-hour operation crackdown against organised crime, drugs in the city, North District,Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niharika Bhatt said on Sunday.

Speaking about the operation, DCP Bhatt said that Delhi police conducted 'Operation Chakra 72' from the night of August 24 to August 27. "A total of 154 FIRs were registered, and 193 people were arrested in different cases,"DCP Bhatt informed.

Details on Seizures

"Our focus was on organised crime, drugs, excise and gambling... In excise cases, around 10,000 quarters of liquor were recovered, and 63 people were arrested. We also identified drug hotspots and conducted a focused campaign, recovering ganja, heroin, charas, buprenorphine and fentanyl injections. We also recovered 544 grams of charas and tablets from one person, who said he had brought them from Himachal Pradesh. Now that the operation is over, we are working to trace the links."

Illegal Firecrackers Seized

In a separate development, Delhi Police said that they have seized 223 kg of illegal firecrackers meant for illegal sale ahead of Diwali. The accused was arrested after he could not produce any licence.

On 26 August 2026, officers on routine patrol in Samta Vihar, Mukundpur, noticed a man sitting suspiciously in a vehicle, police said. "The vehicle was loaded with plastic sacks. When police checked the sacks, they found Diwali-style bombs and other firecrackers," police said. (ANI)