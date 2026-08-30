The Central Delhi Court Bar Association organised a discussion on the role of advocates in building a strong Bharat. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra attended the event, where PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' was also listened to collectively by advocates.

The Central Delhi Court Bar Association (Rouse Avenue Court), in association with 'Lawyers for Democracy', organised a discussion on "Discussion on the Role of Advocates in Building a Strong Bharat", during which the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also listened to collectively, as per the release.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra attended the programme as the Chief Guest. The programme was organised at Ambedkar Multipurpose Hall, located in the Utility Block of the Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

A large number of advocates participated in the programme and engaged in discussions on the role of advocates in building a strong Bharat.

Advocates' Role in Building a Developed Bharat

Mishra said that lawyers and legal professionals will have an important role to play in building a developed Bharat by 2047. He said that along with strengthening the justice delivery system, advocates must also play an important role in nation-building, the release said.

He said that positive change and development are taking place rapidly across the country. In such a scenario, the responsibility of professionals associated with the legal field also increases. He emphasised the need for continuous dialogue and discussion on issues related to law and justice.

He listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme along with the Bar team at Rouse Avenue Court. He said that there is enthusiasm among people across the country on this occasion and that in the coming times, people across the nation will collectively undertake initiatives of service and resolve.

'Drug-Free Youth' Campaign

Mishra said that during the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister called for a campaign for a drug-free youth. He said that this campaign is being carried forward in Delhi as well as across the country.

He said that in the past few years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, some of the largest and most decisive operations have been carried out against national and international drug networks.

He said that active participation from every section of society is essential in the fight against drugs. He emphasised the need to continuously strengthen awareness and collective efforts to keep young people away from drug abuse, the release said.

Empowering 'Nari Shakti' through PM SVANidhi Yojana

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the PM SVANidhi Yojana during 'Mann Ki Baat'. Through this scheme, around 35 lakh women have successfully expanded their small businesses. To empower daughters and women and make them self-reliant, Prime Minister Modi has launched several such schemes that are giving new wings to Nari Shakti today."

'Mann Ki Baat' as a Medium for Positive Dialogue

Mishra said that through 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi brings to the people the positive initiatives, achievements and efforts of public participation taking place across various sectors of the country. The programme serves as an effective medium of continuous dialogue between the Prime Minister and the people of the country, strengthening the spirit of positive thinking, service, resolve and nation-building in society, the release said. (ANI)