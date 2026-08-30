The Delhi Government has processed 2.16 crore metric tonnes of waste across Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur landfills, reclaiming 100 acres. CM Rekha Gupta stated this fulfils a promise, improving the environment for residents nearby.

The Delhi Government has processed around 2.16 crore metric tonnes of waste across the Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites, reclaiming 100 acres of land.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government has made significant progress towards clearing the garbage mountains at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur. So far, around 2.16 crore metric tonnes of waste have been processed across the three landfill sites, reclaiming a total of 100 acres of land. This has helped provide a cleaner and better environment for people living in the surrounding areas.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that garbage mountains had remained a major problem for the people of Delhi for years. Her government had promised to remove them and worked towards fulfilling that commitment through a scientific roadmap, dedication and a time-bound approach.

Landfill-wise Progress

The Chief Minister said that around 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been processed at Okhla, reclaiming 35 acres of land. At Bhalswa, around 102 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been processed and 45 acres of land reclaimed. Similarly, around 44 lakh metric tonnes of waste have been processed at Ghazipur, reclaiming 20 acres of land.

Together, the three sites have seen the processing of around 2.16 crore metric tonnes of waste and the reclamation of 100 acres of land.

Improving Quality of Life and Utilising By-products

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the work to clear the garbage mountains is not limited to removing waste, but is also having a positive impact on the lives of people living in these areas. Those who pass through these areas every day can now see a better environment, while the quality of life of people living nearby is also improving. A cleaner and better environment will help promote a healthier lifestyle.

The Chief Minister said that the inert material recovered after processing waste at Ghazipur is also being put to use. It has been used for filling low-lying areas and preparing the base beneath roads. This has ensured not only the scientific processing of waste but also the utilisation of material recovered through the process.

Future-proofing Delhi's Waste Management

The government's working model is not limited to addressing the problem at hand but also involves planning for future requirements. In this direction, preparations have been completed for setting up four new Waste-to-Energy plants in Delhi.

She said that once these plants are ready, Delhi will develop the capacity to process the waste generated every day at the same pace, ensuring that waste does not continue to accumulate and turn into new garbage mountains.

The government's goal is to ensure that as much waste as Delhi generates every day is processed on a daily basis.

A Commitment to a Cleaner City

The Delhi Government is focused on the scientific management of all kinds of waste. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that alongside clearing the existing garbage mountains, the necessary infrastructure is also being developed for better waste management in the future.

She said the government's goal is to make Delhi a cleaner, healthier city with better living conditions. Reclaiming such a large stretch of land from garbage mountains in the national capital is a significant achievement, she said. The government's objective is to make these areas cleaner and more liveable.

The progress made in clearing Delhi's garbage mountains is the result of the government's commitment and time-bound approach. It is an example of how a single vote by the people can change the priorities of a government and translate into visible work on the ground. (ANI)