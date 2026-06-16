DMK president M K Stalin attacked CM Vijay's govt over rising crimes against children, questioning his silence on a 3-year-old's alleged rape-murder in Tiruvallur. He asked when the CM would address safety and exit his 'silent mode'.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the state government over the alleged rise in crimes against children, questioning Chief Minister Vijay's silence following the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old minor in Tiruvallur.

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In a post on X, Stalin referred to the Chief Minister's earlier claims of appointing "efficient officials" and forming the "Singappen Padai" (Lioness Force), and asked whether he could not hear the cries of parents who had lost their children. "When will there be a 'call sheet' for addressing the people's safety concerns? What measures have been taken to prevent criminals from committing crimes without fear?" Stalin asked. Questioning the Chief Minister's response to the issue, Stalin said, "The one who once issued challenges and made loud proclamations, when will he come out of silent mode?" He further asked whether the government expected him to remain silent for six months despite growing concerns over people's safety and whether it was waiting for a major DMK protest, while using the hashtag "#WhySilentCM."

DMK leader echoes criticism

Meanwhile, DMK leader TKS Elangovan also criticised Chief Minister Vijay over the incident and alleged that atrocities against children were increasing. "It (incidents of atrocities against children) is on the rise now. When one or two incidents had happened during DMK tenure, Vijay was shouting like anything. Today, no words are coming from Vijay's mouth. Vijay has to reply; He is afraid. He won't even meet the Press," Elangovan told ANI.

He further alleged that the government was functioning as a "silent spectator." "They are not governing, but are being only silent spectators. Somehow, they have come to power with support from external forces," he said.

The remarks came in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old child in Tiruvallur district, which has triggered a political row in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties questioning the state government's handling of law and order. (ANI)