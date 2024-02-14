Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sri Sri Ravi Shankar trolled for 'small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all' X post

    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 10:58 PM IST

    Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar found himself being targeted on social media moments after he posted his views on the ongoing farmers' protests in Punjab and Haryana. Sri Sri posted, "A small fraction of farmers cannot dictate for all across the country. Do not be allured by false promises. No one should disrupt the growing economy of Bharat."

    The X post garnered the attention of those supporting the farmers' agitation. They were quick to remind the Art of Living founder of his post over a decade ago in which he is believed to have sai, "Before you have food, pray that all those who provide food to us should be happy. When all farmers are happy, then we will be healthy."

    But then there were those who found substance in what the spiritual leader was saying. 

    Amid escalating tensions and heightened security measures along the inter-state borders between Punjab and Haryana, a third round of talks is scheduled to take place on Thursday between farmer unions and the central government. The situation remains tense as protesting farmers continue to demand their rights, including legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP) of crops.

    The farmers, representing more than 200 farmer unions, remain resolute in their determination to march to the national capital. Their demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) of crops, the waiver of farm loans, and the withdrawal of criminal cases against those who have been protesting the farm laws..

    Despite inconclusive outcomes from previous talks, Union Minister Arjun Munda emphasized that the government remains open to discussing the farmers’ concerns. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in discussions with farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

    Over the past two days, authorities have intensified security measures in response to the ongoing farmer protests. Tear gas has been used to disperse demonstrators attempting to reach the national capital.

    Clashes erupted between scores of policemen and protesting farmers, resulting in injuries. Despite a second round of talks with farmer union leaders on Monday yielding inconclusive results, Union Minister Arjun Munda emphasized that the government remains open to discussing the farmers’ concerns. Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in the discussions held in Chandigarh.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
