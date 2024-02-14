Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmers use kites to block drones used by police for dropping tear gas shells amid protest; WATCH viral video

    Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, a viral video captures farmers utilizing kites to disrupt police drones, deployed for surveillance and tear gas dispersal at the Shambhu border.

    As tensions escalate at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, the clash between protesting farmers and authorities intensifies, marking a critical juncture in the ongoing "Delhi Chalo" protest march. The convergence of thousands of farmers, led by over 200 unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, underscores the magnitude of their demands and the determination to have their voices heard.

    Also read: 'PM Modi won't be spared if he comes to Punjab again': Open threat amid farmers' protest; WATCH viral video

    In response to the farmers' advancement towards Delhi, the Haryana police resorted to unconventional tactics, utilizing drones to release tear gas shells on Tuesday (February 13). However, the farmers displayed remarkable ingenuity in countering the drones by flying kites to obstruct their movement.

    The heart of the protest lies in the demand for legislation guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP), a lifeline for farmers grappling with economic uncertainty. Originating primarily from Punjab, these farmers embody a collective resolve to secure their livelihoods and safeguard agricultural rights. The scenes at the Shambhu border epitomize the struggle for justice and equity in an agricultural landscape marred by systemic challenges and neglect.

    Also read: 'Let us create Khalistan, we will join Pakistan': Shocking demand amid farmers protest sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Against this backdrop, a pivotal meeting took place in Chandigarh between farmer representatives and Union ministers Arjun Munda and Piyush Goyal. However, the discussions remained inconclusive as the government proposed the formation of a committee to address the MSP issue—a proposition swiftly rebuffed by the farmer leaders. The standoff reflects the deep-seated divide between policy-makers and grassroots activists, highlighting the complexities of governance and grassroots mobilization in a democratic society.

    Furthermore, the Centre's commitment to withdraw cases against farmers stemming from the 2020-21 agitation signifies a step towards reconciliation, yet falls short of addressing broader concerns such as a loan waiver—an omission that underscores the depth of the farmers' grievances.

