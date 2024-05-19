Lifestyle

Patong to Phra Nang: 7 finest beaches to visit in Thailand this Summer

Explore Thailand's top seven beaches this summer, from lively Patong Beach in Phuket to serene Sunrise Beach in Koh Lipe, each offering unique beauty and activities

Image credits: Pixabay

Phra Nang Beach, Krabi

Nestled on the Railay Peninsula, Phra Nang Beach is famed for its dramatic limestone cliffs, clear emerald waters, and the unique Princess Cave

Image credits: Pixabay

Sunrise Beach, Koh Lipe

True to its name, Sunrise Beach offers spectacular sunrise views along with powdery white sands and crystal-clear waters. It's perfect for a peaceful retreat

Image credits: Pixabay

Long Beach, Koh Lanta

This beach stretches for over two miles and is known for its tranquil atmosphere, making it ideal for families. The clear and calm waters are perfect for swimming

Image credits: Pixabay

Patong Beach, Phuket

Known as the party hub of Phuket, Patong Beach offers vibrant nightlife, various water sports, and a lively atmosphere

Image credits: Pixabay

Sairee Beach, Koh Tao

Sairee Beach is the longest beach on Koh Tao and is popular for its relaxed vibe during the day and bustling nightlife

Image credits: Pixabay

Lamai Beach, Koh Samui

This crescent-shaped beach is quieter than its neighbor Chaweng Beach, offering a more laid-back atmosphere

Image credits: Pixabay

Railay Beach, Krabi

Accessible only by boat, Railay Beach is renowned for its stunning limestone cliffs and unspoiled natural beauty. It’s a favorite spot for rock climbing

Image credits: Pixabay
