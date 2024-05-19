Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS being sexualised at the age of 12

Image credits: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pictures on pornographic websites

In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor disclosed how she was sexualized at the age of 12-13 and how images of her appeared on a pornographic website. 

Image credits: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pictures on pornographic websites

Janhvi stated that the first time she felt sexualised by the media was when she was probably 12-13 years old.

Image credits: instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pictures on pornographic websites

She said that she attended an event with her parents and there were photos of her online. 

Image credits: instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pictures on pornographic websites

She said, "Instagram and social media had just begun to take off, and I discovered photos of myself on what appeared to be a pornographic website".

Image credits: instagram

Janhvi Kapoor pictures on pornographic websites

She mentioned that the pictures on the porn site made boys at school laugh at her.

Image credits: insta

Janhvi Kapoor pictures on pornographic websites

"There is a form of character assassination that a girl confronts when she dresses in a way that makes it appear that she is at ease with her sexuality," she added. 

Image credits: insta

Professional front

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkumar Rao. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One