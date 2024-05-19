Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS being sexualised at the age of 12

Entertainment
In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor disclosed how she was sexualized at the age of 12-13 and how images of her appeared on a pornographic website.
Janhvi stated that the first time she felt sexualised by the media was when she was probably 12-13 years old.
She said that she attended an event with her parents and there were photos of her online.
She said, "Instagram and social media had just begun to take off, and I discovered photos of myself on what appeared to be a pornographic website".
She mentioned that the pictures on the porn site made boys at school laugh at her.
"There is a form of character assassination that a girl confronts when she dresses in a way that makes it appear that she is at ease with her sexuality," she added.
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the film 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkumar Rao.