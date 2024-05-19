Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav forced to leave rally amid ruckus by party workers

The incident took place at a public meeting in Padila, within the Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It is reportedly said that Congress and SP workers became uncontrollable, attempting to reach the stage despite repeated requests from both leaders to calm down and settle.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday (May 19) were compelled to leave a public meeting in Prayagraj due to a ruckus that broke out in the crowd, leading to a stampede-like situation and posing significant security threats. The two leaders had to leave the rally without addressing the attendees.

The incident took place at a public meeting in Padila, within the Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It is reportedly said that Congress and SP workers became uncontrollable, attempting to reach the stage despite repeated requests from both leaders to calm down and settle. Police and security personnel struggled to manage the excited crowd.

Despite multiple appeals for calm, the situation remained volatile. After a brief discussion, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav decided to leave the venue to prevent any security lapse. Visuals from the event showed broken barricades and a swelling crowd, highlighting the chaotic scene.

Following their departure from Phulpur, Rahul and Akhilesh proceeded to Mungari in Karachhana for another rally within the Prayagraj district under the Allahabad parliamentary seat. Unfortunately, a similar situation unfolded, with the crowd breaking barricades and attempting to reach the stage.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 is set for May 20, which will determine the fate of many key candidates, including Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani. The Uttar Pradesh constituencies going to polls in this phase include Mohanlalganj (SC), Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaisarganj, and Gonda.

