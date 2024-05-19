Summer Travel: 7 cheapest places to travel in India this summer

Lifestyle
Discover seven budget-friendly Indian destinations for summer: serene Rishikesh, vibrant McLeod Ganj, charming Pondicherry, spiritual Pushkar, historic Hampi and others
Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh offers a serene environment along the banks of the Ganges River. It's ideal for adventure activities like rafting
Nestled in the Dhauladhar Range, McLeod Ganj is famous for its Tibetan culture and Buddhist monasteries
With its French colonial architecture, tranquil beaches, and vibrant cafes, Pondicherry is a unique and affordable destination. Stay in budget guesthouses or ashrams
Known for its sacred lake and annual camel fair, Pushkar is a small town with a laid-back vibe. Budget accommodations and street food make it an economical choice
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its ancient temples and ruins. The town has a range of budget guesthouses and eateries
Varkala is known for its stunning cliffs adjacent to the Arabian Sea, as well as its beaches and water sport
This picturesque hill station is known for its tea gardens and panoramic views of the Himalayas. Budget hotels and local eateries make it a sought after place