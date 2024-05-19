Lifestyle

Summer Travel: 7 cheapest places to travel in India this summer

Discover seven budget-friendly Indian destinations for summer: serene Rishikesh, vibrant McLeod Ganj, charming Pondicherry, spiritual Pushkar, historic Hampi and others

Image credits: Pixabay

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Known as the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh offers a serene environment along the banks of the Ganges River. It's ideal for adventure activities like rafting

Image credits: Pixabay

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Dhauladhar Range, McLeod Ganj is famous for its Tibetan culture and Buddhist monasteries

Image credits: Pixabay

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

With its French colonial architecture, tranquil beaches, and vibrant cafes, Pondicherry is a unique and affordable destination. Stay in budget guesthouses or ashrams

Image credits: Pixabay

Pushkar, Rajasthan

Known for its sacred lake and annual camel fair, Pushkar is a small town with a laid-back vibe. Budget accommodations and street food make it an economical choice

Image credits: Pixabay

Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is famous for its ancient temples and ruins. The town has a range of budget guesthouses and eateries

Image credits: Pixabay

Varkala

Varkala is known for its stunning cliffs adjacent to the Arabian Sea, as well as its beaches and water sport

Image credits: Pixabay

Darjeeling, West Bengal

This picturesque hill station is known for its tea gardens and panoramic views of the Himalayas. Budget hotels and local eateries make it a sought after place

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One