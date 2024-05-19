Bigg Boss OTT 3: Salman Khan to be replaced as host by THIS actor?

Entertainment
Every time the show Bigg Boss reveals its telecast, the host is often discussed.
According to sources, the producers attempted to persuade Salman to host the show and considered another star.
The creators are in talks with Anil Kapoor, which may end in a beneficial outcome.
It is believed that the show was planned to begin in May. However, it was pushed back to June because negotiations between the network and Salman failed to reach an agreement.
Makers attempted to persuade Salman to host the show and conversations with Anil Kapoor are underway.
Salman Khan hosted the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The first was by Karan Johar.