Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence on the Disha Salian death case, denying any connection to her or Aditya Thackeray. He called it "unfair" to be dragged into the matter and stated his full cooperation with the ongoing CBI probe.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding Disha Salian’s death, former manager of late Sushant Singh Rajput, saying he has been unfairly dragged into the matter. In an Instagram statement, Sooraj Pancholi said he would continue to cooperate with the CBI in its investigation, while maintaining that he never met Disha Salian and had no connection or association with her.

"I have never met Late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aditya Thackeray in my life! It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter," his post read. https://www.instagram.com/p/DdRmc0siP-F/?hl=en&img_index=3

CBI Registers FIR in Disha Salian Case

His post comes hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation recently registered an FIR to start its probe into the 2020 death of Disha Salian.

The development follows the Bombay High Court’s direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into the matter. Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Disha Salian's father Satish Salian, on Monday said that the FIR registered by the CBI includes the names of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray's bodyguard, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, then DCP Vishal Thakur, the PI of Malwani police station, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst.

Sooraj Pancholi Clarifies His Stance

Sooraj claimed that he had been questioned by both the CBI and the police several years ago, with his statement being recorded “almost 4-5 years ago”. He added, “I have stayed quiet for a long time because I did not want to keep responding to every report or every story written about me. But when the same thing keeps happening again and again, there comes a point where you have to speak for yourself. Regarding this matter, I have already been investigated by the CBI /police and my statement was recorded by the agencies almost 4–5 years ago."

Sooraj said he has nothing to hide and urged people not to believe everything they see on social media or form opinions without knowing the complete facts. He further noted, “I HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE! If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again or require any further information from me, I am completely willing to cooperate and make myself available for any investigation. All I am asking for is that the facts are checked before my name is dragged into something like this. I strongly support a fair and thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Late Disha Salian.”

“At the same time, I also believe that there should be an investigation into the malicious propaganda and false narratives being created around this unfortunate incident, because someone's death should never become a reason to destroy another person's reputation without evidence. Please verify things before forming an opinion about someone's life and character. Because behind every name being discussed on television is a real person, with a real family and a real life.

I have stayed quiet for a long time, but I will not allow my name to be continuously dragged into something I have absolutely no connection with. I have faith in the law. I have faith in the investigating agencies. And I have faith that ultimately, the truth will come out. Let the facts speak. Let the investigation speak. Let the truth speak. Jai Hind," he concluded.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. (ANI)