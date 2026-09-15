Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, at Delhi's IGI airport after his deportation from Canada. He was wanted in multiple cases including murder and extortion.

Bishnoi Aide Arrested After Deportation

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has taken into custody Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after he was deported from Canada, the police said here on Tuesday.

In a post on X, "In a breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has taken Karamveer Singh, a close associate of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his deportation from #Canada", Punjab police said. Crackdown on Transnational Gangster Network: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Associate Deported from Canada In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has taken Karamveer Singh, a close associate of Gangster Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/wZ8zIfhEFK — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 15, 2026

Details of Arrest and Criminal Links

"Karamveer Singh was apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi following his deportation. He was wanted in a case registered at the State Crime Police Station, SAS Nagar, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Passport Act", Punjab police said.

The police said that Karamveer Singh had provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi, another accused linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the United States.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) against Karamveer Singh was initiated by the AGTF Punjab on September 3, 2026, the police added.

"The accused has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, offences under the Arms Act and other criminal activities", Punjab Police said.

"Further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities," the police said.

Punjab Police said, "It remains committed to dismantling gangster networks and ensuring that wanted criminals operating from across borders are brought to justice".

Jail Superintendent Receives Threats

Earlier on Monday, the Senior Superintendent of Roshnabad Jail in Haridwar district received death threats over WhatsApp, with the caller allegedly invoking the name of the ‘Lawrence Group’ to intimidate him, an official said.

A probe has been launched into the incident, with the SOG technical team and cyber team working to identify and arrest the accused.

Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar on Sunday said the jail superintendent approached the police after receiving a threatening WhatsApp call followed by several messages. “Yesterday, the Senior Superintendent of Roshnabad District Jail informed the police that he received a call via WhatsApp in which he was threatened, followed by several messages. He then submitted a formal complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered at the SIDCUL police station,” Bhullar said.

He informed that the complaint involved a senior officer and the name of a gangster had been invoked; specialised teams were roped in to investigate the matter. (ANI)