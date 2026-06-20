Amid renewed speculation of a split in Shiv Sena (UBT), party MLC Ambadas Danve asserted unity under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, adding the cadre would replace those who leave and carry out 'Operation Todo'.

Amid renewed speculation over a possible split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), party MLC Ambadas Danve asserted that the organisation remains united under Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and said the cadre would "act swiftly" on whatever direction is given by him.

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Speaking on the party's 60th foundation day on Friday, Danve said workers were highly enthusiastic and confident about the organisation's future, adding that those who leave would be replaced by new faces. "Today is the party's 60th foundation day. Workers are very enthusiastic. We will act swiftly on whatever orders Uddhav Thackeray gives. We will work to replace those who have left with new people... The organisation is with us. The public will not support traitors. We will have to carry out Operation Todo, not Operation Todwa," Danve said.

Shinde Faction Dismisses Remarks as 'Habitual'

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, while reacting to UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remarks on speculated MPs likely to shift to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said such comments are habitual and politically motivated, adding that they benefit the opposition faction. "This is their habit. They use this language every day, and it is benefiting their party a lot. Their people in the opposition are not able to control themselves," he told ANI.

A Look Back at the 2022 Party Split

The political divide within the Shiv Sena dates back to 2022, when Eknath Shinde, along with a large number of MLAs, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, leading to a split in the party. Subsequent political and legal battles resulted in the Election Commission recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotting it the party's traditional 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction came to be known as Shiv Sena (UBT).

Fresh Split Fears Grip UBT Faction

Dark clouds began to gather over the Shiv Sena (UBT) as six of the nine party Lok Sabha MPs did not attend a meeting called in New Delhi. Their absence fueled speculation about them joining the Shiv Sena and the National Democratic Alliance.

Recent developments have once again brought the factional divide into focus, as six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs did not attend a meeting called in New Delhi, triggering speculation of a possible shift. The development comes amidst rumours of another potential split within the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is being called "Operation Tiger".

Speculation intensified when six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, including Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure, remained absent despite a party whip. Conversely, Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Rajabhau Waje, and Sanjay Raut attended the party's parliamentary meeting. (ANI)