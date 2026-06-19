Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje has dismissed rumours of his rebellion, asserting his loyalty. This comes amid intense speculation of 'Operation Tiger', a move for UBT MPs to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Maharashtra.

Amid speculation over the loyalties of some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, party MP Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje on Friday asserted that he had not rebelled and remained aligned with two other MPs. Waje was received by supporters upon his arrival in Nashik and dismissed reports of any split in his camp. "I did not do rebellion. We are three MPs who are together," Waje told reporters.

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His remarks come at a time when political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz over the possibility of some Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders moving closer to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Speculation Over Shiv Sena Faction Loyalty

Adding to the speculation, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav earlier shared a poster on social media marking the completion of 60 years of Shiv Sena. The poster carried the words "Akhand Shiv Sena, Atal Hindutva" and featured the party's tiger symbol and a "60 years" emblem. Notably, it did not carry images associated with either the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena or the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), prompting political discussions over the message being conveyed.

Posters and banners put up by both the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by Uddhav Thackeray's party, on their foundation day, dominated key locations in Mumbai, including Bandra, Kalanagar and the Matoshree area, reflecting the continuing political rivalry between the two factions that emerged following the split in 2022.

'Operation Tiger' and Party's 2022 Split

The celebrations assume added significance this year against the backdrop of growing political chatter around "Operation Tiger", a term being used to describe the speculation that several Members of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and may join the ruling alliance.

The buzz gained momentum after Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi claimed that six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) have expressed confidence in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and have already aligned with his faction. However, there has been no official confirmation from the MPs concerned regarding the claims.

The political divide within the Shiv Sena dates back to 2022 when Eknath Shinde, along with a large number of MLAs, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership, leading to a split in the party. The subsequent political and legal battles resulted in the Election Commission recognising the Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena and allotting it the party's traditional 'bow and arrow' symbol, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction came to be known as Shiv Sena (UBT). (ANI)