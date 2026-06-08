Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two individuals in Shamli's Kajiwada neighbourhood for their involvement in a forced religious conversion case. The accused allegedly lured a man into a romantic trap to blackmail him for financial benefits.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two individuals involved in a forced religious conversion case in the Kajiwada neighbourhood under the Kotwali police station area and a total of 16 held in various cases across Shamli district.

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According to the Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) NP Singh on Sunday, the incident involved a premeditated scheme to pressure a young man, lure him into a romantic trap, and subsequently blackmail him for financial gain.

In a post on X, Shamli police wrote, "In the Kotwali police station area, under the Kazi Wada neighbourhood, two accused persons have been arrested in a case involving the planned coercion of a young man through emotional entrapment for the purpose of blackmailing him and converting his religion, with the aim of gaining financial benefits."

थाना कोतवाली क्षेत्रान्तर्गत मौहल्ला काजीवाडा में आर्थिक लाभ कमाने के उद्देश्य से योजनाबद्ध तरीके से युवक पर दबाव बनाकर उसे प्रेमजाल में फंसाकर उसे ब्लैकमेल कर उसका धर्मांतरण करने के मामले में 02 अभियुक्तगण गिरफ्तार । @Uppolice https://t.co/b3msmlHwIR pic.twitter.com/uUZgLG4c2m — Shamli police (@PoliceShamli) June 7, 2026

16 Arrested in Wider Police Crackdown

Addressing a press conference on the matter, SP Shamli said, "Today, a total of 16 accused individuals have been arrested in various cases across Shamli district."

The total arrests include two in the forced religious conversion case, one in a narcotics-related case, two in theft cases, one in an attempted murder case, one in a case involving the circulation of viral photos, and nine in the execution of warrants.

The police added that strict action is being taken against those attempting to exploit individuals through illegal activities, including forced conversions and blackmail.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious activity to maintain law and order in the district.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)