The Foreigner Cell of Delhi's North-West District apprehended four illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Jahangir Puri. The suspects, caught near Bhalaswa Flyover, were disguised as transgender persons and lacked valid travel or identity documents.

In a continued drive against illegal immigration, the Foreigner Cell of North-West District apprehended four illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Jahangir Puri, Delhi, in an operation conducted in the early hours of the morning near Bhalaswa Flyover. Acting on specific intelligence, the team intercepted the suspects, who were found in the area disguised as transgender persons. During sustained questioning and verification, it was established that they were Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in India without any valid travel or identity documents.

Details of the Raid and Investigation

According to the Delhi Police, the Foreigner Cell of North-West District had been monitoring suspicious activities based on surveillance and secret information. The team conducted an early morning raid near Bhalaswa Flyover, PS Jahangir Puri, on September 7. Delhi Police, in their statement, also said that at the instance of the secret informer, the team apprehended four suspicious persons. During initial questioning, the suspects failed to produce any valid travel or identity documents. Detailed verification of documents, digital footprints and sustained interrogation established that they were Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in India.

During the investigation, five smartphones installed with the banned IMO application and Bangladeshi national identity documents stored in the phone gallery were recovered.

Identities and Legal Proceedings

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West District, Delhi, the apprehended individuals have been identified as Saikat alias Megha Das (35), Md Nur Mohammad (21), Nazimuddin alias Neha Kakkan (29), and Md Zahid Hasan alias Shivangi Roy (23), all hailing from various districts in Bangladesh.

Necessary legal action was initiated as per the provisions of law. The apprehended Bangladeshi national was produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and deportation proceedings were initiated as per the established procedure.