A BRS delegation of women legislators and senior leaders is set to meet the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi over the alleged manhandling of women MLAs by police personnel outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly during a protest.

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including women legislators and senior leaders, is scheduled to meet the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Delhi over the alleged manhandling of women MLAs by police personnel outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

BRS Details Allegations

BRS MLC Surabhi Vani Devi alleged that both male and female police personnel pushed the legislators and questioned why they were prevented from entering the Assembly premises. “We can’t say about the opposition. But female police and male police pushed them. I don’t know why they were not allowed to go inside. They were in normal attire, normal saris only,” Vani Devi told reporters.

Alleging that the women legislators were assaulted during the confrontation, she said, “They (police personnel) pulled their hair and saris. What not? Why were they assaulted? Don’t know.”

Vani Devi said the delegation decided to approach the NCW after the legislators were allegedly not given adequate opportunity to raise their grievances in the Assembly. “When we asked for a chance to talk in the Assembly, they were not giving us time. Where to tell our grievances? So we are coming here and giving representation,” she said.

Protest Context and Earlier Incident

The allegations came days after the BRS accused Telangana Police of dragging party MLA and former minister Sabeeta Indra Reddy by her hair during a protest outside the Assembly. The BRS had shared a video on X purportedly showing police personnel removing Reddy from the protest site and alleged that she was dragged by her hair during the confrontation.

The incident took place amid a BRS protest against the Congress government's 1,000 days in office. BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders were detained after being stopped from entering the Assembly premises while wearing black T-shirts as part of their protest.

Congress Calls for Probe

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Addanki Dayakar called for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. “We need a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. We have appointed IPS Vijay Kumar to establish what happened on that day. We want all the issues and circumstances to be brought to light. I also request the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to conduct an inquiry into the entire matter,” Dayakar said.

The BRS has been protesting against the Congress government over alleged failure to fulfil its electoral guarantees, with party leaders claiming that the government has failed to implement its promises even after completing 1,000 days in office. (ANI)