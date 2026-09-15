As Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil marches to Mumbai for a protest, CM Devendra Fadnavis says the Ganesh festival should not be disrupted. Patil has given an 8-day ultimatum for reservation demands before starting an indefinite hunger strike.

Fadnavis on Maratha Protest and Ganesh Festival

After Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil left for Mumbai to stage a decisive final protest for the Maratha community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that there should be no disruption in the Ganesh festival.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis asserted that the festival is the biggest among Hindu festivals in Mumbai-Pune. "Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the police. So far, his application has not been rejected. The Ganesh festival in Mumbai-Pune is the biggest festival among Hindu festivals; there should be no disruption in it," Fadnavis said.

Manoj Jarange Patil's Ultimatum

Patil left Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Tuesday to march towards Mumbai, aiming to stage a decisive final protest and press forward with an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation benefits for the Maratha community.

Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday issued an eight-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra government, warning that he would launch an indefinite fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on September 19 if the community's reservation demands were not fulfilled. Speaking to ANI in Jalna, Jarange Patil said the agitation would move to Mumbai if the government failed to act within the deadline. "The government has eight days left. If the Maratha community's demands are not met within this period, I will sit on a fast unto death at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 10 AM on September 19. Whatever happens next will take place in Mumbai. The government shows no regard for the issues faced by poor Marathas," he said.

On September 4, a state government delegation met Jarange Patil on the sixth day of his indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district and appealed to him to call off his agitation. However, the activist remained firm on his demands. The delegation comprised Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Uday Samant, Makarand Aaba Patil, and BJP MLA Prasad Lad. During the meeting, the ministers held detailed discussions with Jarange Patil regarding various key demands of the Maratha community.

Major Economic Announcements by State Government

Rs 27,000 Crore Shipyard Deal

Further, Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government has signed a Rs 27,000 crore agreement to build the Maharashtra Shipyard at three ports, which will become the country's largest facility for shipbuilding and ship repair. Speaking on the Maharashtra Shipyard, Fadnavis said, "The Maharashtra government has signed an agreement to build the Maharashtra Shipyard at three ports. This is a Rs. 27,000 crore agreement. It will be the country's largest shipyard for shipbuilding and ship repair. It will generate 15,000 direct and 75,000 indirect jobs. Forty percent of the country's shipbuilding target will be built at this shipyard itself. After taking all permissions, we will start it soon."

Support for Sugar Factories

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state government's measures for sugar factories and said that steps were being taken to ensure their smooth functioning while benefiting farmers. He said, "Sugar factories should run properly; hence, they will get a loan of Rs. 7.5 lakh crore, the interest on which will be paid by the government. So, farmers will also benefit. Maharashtra is number one in FRP payment."

MoU for Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster

Meanwhile, according to a post shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Maharashtra on X, Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of an MoU between National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra Limited (NSHIPML) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) at Mantralaya in Mumbai. "CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of an MoU between National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra Limited (NSHIPML) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) at Mantralaya in Mumbai today for the establishment of the Greenfield Shipbuilding Cluster. This MoU will boost the construction of large commercial vessels in the state while further strengthening shipbuilding capacity and the maritime industry," the CMO said.

As per the details of the MoU, the Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Cluster will be located at Dighi in Raigad district, with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) as the anchor shipyard. The project will have a shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million Gross Tonnage (GT) per annum, while the National Shipbuilding Mission has given in-principle approval for an expenditure of Rs 27,500 crore for the project. (ANI)