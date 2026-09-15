AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is in Bhopal to address a public meeting against the Uniform Civil Code, which he calls unconstitutional. A Congress MLA and AIMPLB member also announced plans for a protest against the UCC in New Delhi on September 17.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday and is scheduled to address a public meeting opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) late this evening.

Owaisi said that the UCC was against the Constitution of India and the fundamental right to freedom of religion. “This is against Articles 25 (the fundamental right to freedom of religion), 26 (Freedom to manage religious affairs), 14 (Equality before law) and 29 (safeguards the cultural and educational rights of minorities) of the Constitution of India. You cannot end freedom of religion and implement a law like this,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi reached Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon and would hold some meetings here. After that, he is scheduled to attend and address a public gathering event against the UCC to be held at the Central Library ground in the state capital late this evening at around 7:45 PM.

Congress, AIMPLB Join Opposition

Earlier on Monday, Congress MLA and member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that they would not accept the UCC law and urged people from Madhya Pradesh to participate in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on September 17 against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “The All India Muslim Personal Law Board continuously discusses its issues with great concern, thought and consultation before making any announcement. There is a lot of expectation from the board regarding what decision it will take on the UCC. We have been saying from day one that we will not accept the UCC law. Neither have we accepted it nor will we accept it in the future,” Masood said.

He said the board and its members would continue efforts to oppose the UCC and seek its withdrawal, adding that the issue would be pursued by raising constitutional provisions and using all avenues available within the constitutional framework.

Congress MLA Masood further said, “Since, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has made its first announcement, and we, the five members from Madhya Pradesh and other members, discussed it. With the permission of the board, we are making this announcement that on September 17, during the movement at Jantar Mantar, we will appeal to the people of Madhya Pradesh to participate in it.”

Madhya Pradesh CM Defends UCC Law

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026 was passed by the state legislative assembly on July 21. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had termed it as a "golden chapter" for the state's people, stating that the landmark law reinforces the nation's foundational principle of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader'.

“The passing of the Uniform Civil Code bill is truly a golden day for the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh... The enactment of this law in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly demonstrates our genuine commitment to the vision of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One Flag, One Leader,' championed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee…,” CM Yadav then said.

He also had emphasised that the move would liberate women from the suffering caused by polygamy and ensure government support for their rights. “This move will liberate women from the suffering caused by polygamy and ensure government support for their rights... I wish to congratulate the entire state and ask the Congress party, 'why do they always seek to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims?'... It was precisely this flawed mindset of the Congress that led to the country's partition at the time of independence,” CM Yadav then added. (ANI)