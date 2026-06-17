Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to disburse sanctioned IRFC financing and approve Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II. He stressed it's a sanctioned loan, not a favour, and sought a meeting to resolve the issue.

CM Seeks Centre's Intervention for Metro Phase-II

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to the Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, demanding the disbursment of the sanctioned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) financing without further delay and approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II. The approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project has led to a controversy between the Congress government in Telangana and the NDA at the Centre.

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Details of the Appeal in Letter

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister, Revanth Reddy noted that the Telangana government has submitted the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project to the central government. "For further expansion of the network, the Government of Telangana submitted to the Government of India the proposal for Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II comprising seven corridors covering 122.9 km at an estimated cost of Rs 38,595 crore. I make a sincere appeal to you to ensure that the sanctioned IRFC financing is disbursed without further delay and that Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II receives all necessary approvals at the earliest," he said.

Further, he urged a meeting with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss and resolve the matter at the earliest. "I am always available for any meeting towards resolving this utmost important issue, and I request you to kindly arrange a meeting with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, at the earliest. I shall attend the meeting along with the relevant agreement and supporting documents so that any concerns or issues can be clarified and the matter resolved expeditiously. I look forward to your call regarding the meeting that you would be arranging with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for resolving this issue," he said.

'Not Asking for Charity'

Reddy stressed that the people of the State are asking for a duly sanctioned loan to be disbursed by IRFC as per the agreement with the State. "The Government of Telangana and the people of Telangana are not asking for charity or any special favour. We only ask that a duly sanctioned loan, approved by a Government of India institution after extensive due diligence, be disbursed. As a senior Union Minister from Telangana, you occupy a unique position, and I need not remind you of your responsibility to ensure the sanctioned loan is disbursed by IRFC as per the agreement," he said.

Centre Cites Financial Disagreements

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the project has stalled due to financial disagreements and a lack of commitment from the State government. G Kishan Reddy said the Centre has only given policy suggestions on how metro revenue should be used, while accusing the Telangana government of mishandling finances and spreading "false propaganda" against him.

Speaking to the reporters, Reddy said, "For the second phase of Telangana metro, first the KCR government, now the Congress Party government, are not committed to the project. The DPR, along with the technical and financial feasibility project report, has not yet been completed. The central government, specifically the Urban Development Ministry, has suggested that all the money generated through ticket sales and advertisements should be used primarily for metro operations and maintenance. Allotment should be made. After that, a decision should be made to repay the loan using the remaining revenue." (ANI)