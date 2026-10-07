MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

RBI Rate Hike Explained: Deloitte Economist on MPC Move, Bond Yields, Inflation & Real Estate

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 07 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Share this Video

Deloitte Chief Economist Dr. Rumki Majumdar explains the RBI’s rate hike and calibrated tightening approach, along with the outlook for future MPC decisions and bond yields. She also discusses food inflation, consumer spending and the potential impact of higher rates on the auto and real estate sectors.

Related Video

RBI Rate Hike Explained: Deloitte Economist on MPC Move, Bond Yields, Inflation & Real Estate
Now Playing
RBI Rate Hike Explained: Deloitte Economist on MPC Move, Bond Yields, Inflation & Real Estate
Kerala School Sports Meet Row: ABVP Protest, Demands Samsudheen's Resignation
Now Playing
Kerala School Sports Meet Row: ABVP Protest, Demands Samsudheen's Resignation
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Vs Asaduddin Owaisi: 'He Wants Sharia Law in India?' | Politics
Now Playing
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Vs Asaduddin Owaisi: 'He Wants Sharia Law in India?' | Politics
India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal | Gold Medal Final
Now Playing
India vs Pakistan Hockey: India Wins 4-3 in Thrilling Asian Games Semifinal | Gold Medal Final
India’s FIRST Urban Transport Ropeway Takes to the Sky | Kashi | Varanasi Tourism
Now Playing
India’s FIRST Urban Transport Ropeway Takes to the Sky | Kashi | Varanasi Tourism
Kinnaur Snow Rescue: 12 Mountaineers Safely Return To Nako After -14°C Snowfall
Now Playing
Kinnaur Snow Rescue: 12 Mountaineers Safely Return To Nako After -14°C Snowfall
India's ‘Tree Father’ Set to Make India Greener | 26 Million Trees Planted | Must WATCH!
Now Playing
India's ‘Tree Father’ Set to Make India Greener | 26 Million Trees Planted | Must WATCH!
Prashant Kishor Demands ‘Landslide Reforms’ In Election Commission | Questions BJP
Now Playing
Prashant Kishor Demands ‘Landslide Reforms’ In Election Commission | Questions BJP
Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims | WATCH
Now Playing
Shashi Tharoor Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claims | WATCH
Delhi: Parvesh Verma SLAPS MAN During Road Inspection | Viral Video Sparks Row
Now Playing
Delhi: Parvesh Verma SLAPS MAN During Road Inspection | Viral Video Sparks Row

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Jealous Of Love Gill & Gullu? Shocking Confession Sparks Romance Buzz!
03:59
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOP Jealous Of Love Gill & Gullu? Shocking Confession Sparks Romance Buzz!
Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15! ₹20 Lakh & Car | Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry Lose
04:19
Now Playing
Avinash Mishra Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 15! ₹20 Lakh & Car | Rithvik Dhanjani, Orry Lose
Bigg Boss 20 Controversy: Imam Siddique Hits Back At Salman Khan | 'Never Harassed...'
03:30
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 20 Controversy: Imam Siddique Hits Back At Salman Khan | 'Never Harassed...'
Nushrratt Bharuccha Spinal Fracture In Bali: Full Story | Airlifted To Mumbai
03:06
Now Playing
Nushrratt Bharuccha Spinal Fracture In Bali: Full Story | Airlifted To Mumbai

News

RBI Rate Hike Explained: Deloitte Economist on MPC Move, Bond Yields, Inflation & Real Estate
09:41
Now Playing
RBI Rate Hike Explained: Deloitte Economist on MPC Move, Bond Yields, Inflation & Real Estate
Israel Envoy Reuven Azar Remembers October 7 Victims | 'Recovered Despite War' | World News
08:06
Now Playing
Israel Envoy Reuven Azar Remembers October 7 Victims | 'Recovered Despite War' | World News
Spain Human Tower Spectacle: 9 STOREY CASTELLS Rise in Tarragona | World News
03:08
Now Playing
Spain Human Tower Spectacle: 9 STOREY CASTELLS Rise in Tarragona | World News

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store | Buyers Wait Overnight | Tech News
03:02
Now Playing
iPhone 18 Pro Sale: Massive Queue Outside Delhi Store | Buyers Wait Overnight | Tech News
Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
04:15
Now Playing
Apple Unveils iPhone Duo: FIRST FOLDABLE iPhone Debuts Under New CEO John Ternus
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
11:02
Now Playing
SpaceX First Earnings Report Explained | Elon Musk's Biggest Business Test After Historic IPO
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?