Congress MP Randeep Surjewala submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss alleged financial irregularities, embezzlement, and corruption linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, calling it a loot on faith.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday submitted a formal notice under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of listed business to discuss alleged financial irregularities, embezzlement, and donation looting linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In his notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Surjewala urged the Chair to set aside all pre-scheduled legislative work for an urgent, high-priority debate to establish government accountability.

Notice Alleges 'Dacoity on Faith'

The notice highlights that millions of devotees across the globe contributed thousands of crores of rupees through collective, individual, and secret donations out of deep religious faith. "This is because the matter of theft of donations, looting of offerings, and embezzlement in the Shri Ram Temple is not only a dacoity on the faith of millions of devotees, but it is also a direct case of loot, embezzlement, and corruption committed by the members and associated employees of the Shri Ram Temple Trust constituted under the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the notice read.

Surjewala asserted that recent revelations pointing to open theft, corruption, and financial mismanagement under the guise of faith amount to a direct "dacoity" on the sentiments of millions. "It has now come to light that under the guise of faith, open theft and loot have taken place in the construction and donations of the Ram Temple. Even basic humanity has been destroyed out of the greed to loot the immense wealth of Ramdham. Self-appointed champions of faith are trying to protect all the "big fish" by putting forward some "small fry," so that the loot carried out in the name of Lord Ram can be hushed up," he said in the notice.

Call for Discussion on Land Deals

The notice added that several aspects of the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement have already come to light. One of the aspects is that the crores of rupees in land purchased by the Ram Temple Trust need to be discussed in Parliament as a top-notch priority. (ANI)