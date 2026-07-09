UP Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary hit back at Akhilesh Yadav over his 'Mahapaap' remark on the Ram Mandir donation row. The SP chief had slammed the BJP, demanded a restructure of the Temple Trust, and dismissed the SIT probe as a 'whitewash'.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Thursday criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on the Ram Mandir donation row from the Ayodhya Ram Temple and said the BJP deeply respects Sanatan traditions and religious gurus.

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"The BJP deeply respects Sanatan traditions, sadhus-sants, and religious gurus. The Congress and SP have always opposed the values of Sanatan. They had always opposed temple construction. I request Shankaracharya ji not to become part of the agenda of these anti-Sanatan leaders," he told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav calls donation irregularities a 'Mahapaap'

Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over irregularities in donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, calling it a "Mahapaap (great sin)" in Sanatan Dharma and demanding a complete restructuring of the Temple Trust. Yadav met spiritual leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during his programme in Lucknow.

"In Ayodhya, they have twisted the dignity of Lord Shri Ram for their own selfish interests. They have committed 'Mahapaap'. In our Sanatan Dharma, there is no sin greater than stealing from religious offerings. Every village and household is discussing how they handled the donations and offerings. Our Hindu religion and Sanatani people are very emotional; they have been deeply hurt by this."

Dismisses SIT probe as 'whitewash'

The SP chief was dismissive of the government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter, describing it as a "whitewash" and questioning its credibility.

Yadav alleged that the controversy involved the printing of "fake donation coupons" by a senior BJP leader. "There was a case regarding a big BJP leader printing fake donation coupons/receipts. I won't take names, but the layers are peeling off now," he added. (ANI)