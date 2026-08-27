Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children, who tied rakhis on her wrists. She shared her joy on social media. The event followed the launch of the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' to financially support women in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children as girls tied the sacred Rakhi thread on her wrists.

CM's Heartfelt Rakhi Message

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "The joy of festivals among children is something else altogether. Today, I celebrated Raksha Bandhan with my dear little friends who came from different parts of Delhi."

"They tied so many rakhis with immense love, fed me sweets to their heart's content, and then began unlimited chatter, laughter, and heaps of mischief," she added.

"My children, this love of yours is no less than a blessing for me. May your smiles always bloom like this, may every opportunity come your way in your dreams, and may Delhi always remain safe and full of possibilities for you. Today, there are so many rakhis on my wrist and heaps of your love in my heart," CM Gupta said.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Launched

Her Rakhi celebrations came a day after she launched the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana '. The scheme aims to provide financial support to eligible women and strengthen their financial independence, enabling them to meet everyday needs and make decisions with greater confidence.

Under the scheme, the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 is intended to provide financial support for needs including medicines, education and essential household expenses, while also enabling women to build savings in their own names.

Education Minister Celebrates with Students

On Wednesday, several students from different schools visited Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood and tied a Rakhi on his wrist, marking the festival with a message of affection and brotherhood.

Ashish Sood interacted with the students and appreciated their participation in the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The minister also extended his best wishes to the students and their families ahead of the festival.

In a post on X, Sood said that receiving the love and affection has filled his heart with joy. "On this sacred occasion of Rakhi, receiving the love and affection of the children has filled my heart with joy," the Delhi Minister said. (ANI)